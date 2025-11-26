As An 1883 Stan, I Was So Grateful To Hear Sam Elliott Tell Me About Joining Another Taylor Sheridan Show
He's back in the saddle!
I remember watching 1883 for the first time and being absolutely gobsmacked by Sam Elliott’s performance. In it, he plays Civil War veteran and caravan leader Shea, and his tragic and heroic tale sees him lead a group of people west as they try to find new homes. It was a remarkable show, and a stellar performance from Elliott. So, you can imagine how incredible it was to hear the actor talk about that experience and returning to Taylor Sheridan’s universe of shows for Landman.
Like Billy Bob Thornton, I was pumped about Sam Elliott joining Landman. He’s outstanding in 1883, and the idea of him pairing up with Thornton for this project on the 2025 TV schedule was extra exciting. So, during my interview with the two actors, I asked about the 1883 star joining Season 2. Here’s what Elliott told CinemaBlend about being on this drama after his time on the Yellowstone prequel:
I'd imagine that filming a show that does not require you to travel by horse and wagon at all times and takes place in the modern day is far easier. So, I get why Elliott was quick to note that Landman has been easier than 1883.
Meanwhile, “these guys” he’s referring to are the A-list cast members Taylor Sheridan and his team assembled for Landman. That includes Billy Bob Thornton, who leads the show as Tommy Norris, as well as Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Michelle Randolph and more.
However, the actor he spoke the most about working with was Thornton, which makes sense considering Elliott plays Tommy’s dad, TL, in the show. Along with them playing close characters on Landman, the two men’s history together played into this as well, as the A Star is Born actor told me:
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
The Sheridan-verse is available on Paramount+, which means you can stream 1883 and Landman there. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you can opt up for Premium for $12.99 per month.
It is pretty special! Both Elliott and Thornton were in 1993’s Tombstone, and while Elliott played a major role in 1883, Thornton had a small cameo in it. So, they’ve known each other for a long time, and they have worked together before, but Landman is different because of how close their characters are.
So, I understand why it’s so “special” to Elliott, and Thornton too, who told me he cried when he found out who was playing TL. Plus, after seeing Tommy and TL’s emotional reunion in Episode 2 of Landman’s second season, I’m very excited to see the actors share even more scenes as the season goes on. It seems like the father-son duo's relationship is fractured, and the upcoming episodes will deeply impact it as they come back together for the first time in what seems to be years.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, to see just that and to watch Sam Elliott perform alongside Billy Bob Thornton and the Landman cast, you can stream new episodes every Sunday with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.