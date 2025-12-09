Cynthia Erivo Responded After Becoming The First Black Woman To Nab Two Golden Globe Nods In The Lead Actress (Comedy) Category

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations were announced today, and while there were some snubs that sting, (like Train Dreams not getting a Best Motion Picture nomination), there’s also plenty of deserving talent that was recognized. Cynthia Erivo is part of that group, because for the second time, she’s been nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance as Elphaba Thropp, this time in Wicked: For Good. This also makes Erivo the first Black actress to be nominated twice in that very category, and the actress commented about this achievement on social media.

Cynthia Erivo is currently busy across the pond rehearsing to play all 23 roles in a West End production of Dracula early next year, but she took some time to comment on her Golden Globe nomination. Upon seeing a Variety story commenting about her being the first Black woman to earn this aforementioned distinction, she shared the following on her Instagram Stories:

The Golden Globe Awards have been held since 1944, so the fact that it’s taken over 80 years for a Black woman to be nominated Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy twice is shocking. Still, as I mentioned earlier, Cynthia Erivo is more than worthy of that nomination, and I’ll keep my fingers crossed that she takes home the gold this year. This achievement follows a year after Denzel Washington became the first Black actor to receive 11 Golden Globe nominations, two of which he won (Glory and The Hurricane).

In another one of Erivo’s Instagram Stories, she also shared her general thoughts about her latest Golden Globe nomination. This included expressing gratitude to John M. Chu, who directed both Wicked movies, and her co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda and was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture again for that performance:

WOW!!! What lovely news to receive live from the rehearsal room of @draculawestend. It’s an honor to be nominated once again for this film/ It has been a beautiful journey to play this character, and this is the cherry on top. This entire journey could never have been possible without the wonderful leadership of my brother and glorious director @jonmchu and producer extraordinaire everyone could only wish for, Marc Platt. Congratulations to my sweet sister @arianagrande. Thank you @goldenglobes!!! 💚💚💚

Cynthia Erivo will compete this year against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Ann Lee, and Emma Stone for Bugonia. Whether or not Erivo wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, if last year is any indication, she’ll probably also score an Oscar nomination for Wicked: For Good. Although the second part of this film adaptation of the Broadway musical hasn’t earned as strong of critical praise as its predecessor, it has done well for itself at the box office, making over $440 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is still playing in theaters, so if you haven't seen it already, carve out some time to do so before the 83rd Golden Globe Awards air January 11, 2026, both on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.