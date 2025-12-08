Walton Goggins Is Nominated For A 2026 Golden Globe, But I Think His Best Acting Performance Of The Year Was Snubbed

The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are officially out, and as usual, there is a lot to talk about. Actor Walton Goggins had a big year on the 2025 TV schedule, and it isn't even officially finished yet with Fallout Season 2 on the way. I wasn't surprised to see him get nominated for an award, but I am amazed that one performance was ignored entirely.

For those who haven't seen it yet, Walton Goggins is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for his role in The White Lotus Season 3. It's a solid performance, and he's rightfully up against former co-star Jason Isaacs for the award. It didn't have to be that way, however, as I would argue his work in The Righteous Gemstones' final season was the best thing he's done this year so far.

His Performance As Uncle Baby Billy On The Righteous Gemstones Was Ignored

I remember the broad strokes of what happened to Walton Goggins' character in The White Lotus Season 3, but to be quite honest, it felt like one of his most subdued performances I've seen in a while. When I see Goggins in any role, I expect charisma, a bit of southern charm, and something slightly sleazy. In short, Uncle Baby Billy in The Righteous Gemstones had one of his best arcs in the series in the final season.

From jet-skiing completely naked to starring as the lead in Teenjus, The Righteous Gemstones gave Walton Goggins a lot of runway to go off the rails as Uncle Baby Billy. He ran with it and gave what I would call one of the best performances of the entire series. Unfortunately, it seems the journalists who decide nominations for The Golden Globes did not feel the same way.

Why Do Award Shows Continue To Snub The Righteous Gemstones?

This isn't the first time that The Righteous Gemstones was snubbed entirely by an awards show. The Emmys never gave it an award during its entire run, which is just baffling to me. Meanwhile, shows like The Bear won an award for Outstanding Comedy Series. At the same time, the Danny McBride-led HBO comedy continued to dominate the pop culture conversation with its satirical take on megachurches.

It's baffling to me that this series continues to be disrespected by awards shows, especially given its popularity and stellar cast. Hell, you'd even think some award show would love to give John Goodman a lifetime achievement or acknowledgement award for all he's given to Hollywood over his career, and yet I'm continually disappointed when nominations come out.

So while Walton Goggins may end up winning a Golden Globe for his performance in The White Lotus, just know that I think he deserved it much more for what he did in The Righteous Gemstones. The dance number he did alone should be a highlight of at least one of the upcoming award shows, but I'm not holding my breath that it'll be included either.

The Righteous Gemstones is available to stream on HBO Max. As for the Golden Globes, the award ceremony is set to take place on January 11th on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'll be watching, but remembering all the snubbed shows and actors that didn't get acknowledged this awards season!