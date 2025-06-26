Despite The Promising Update About Mindhunter, I'd Be Shocked If The Netflix Series Ever Returns

For the past five or so years, one of the biggest mysteries in the streaming world has to do with Mindhunter and if the binge-worthy Netflix show will ever return. You may recall that Netflix put the third season on hold back in late 2019, just months after David Fincher’s series about the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit completed its second season. After years of one disheartening update after another, fans got a glimmer of hope in June 2025 when one of the franchise’s stars gave a promising update .

However, I’d be shocked if new episodes of Mindhunter ever became available for those with a Netflix subscription . I usually lean on the more optimistic side of the spectrum, and this great true crime series is one of my all-time favorites, but I have to listen to my gut here. Here's why I'm not so positive about it coming back...

Holt McCallany Has Said There's A Chance Mindhunter Comes Back As Three Movies

In June 2025, Mindhunter star Holt McCallany told CBR that he had a meeting with David Fincher somewhat recently. The legendary filmmaker and de facto showrunner for the beloved Netflix series gave him hope that the story might get finished a few years after Netflix officially pulled the plug .

Would it be a new season to wrap up the story for McCallany’s Bill Tench, Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford and Anna Torv’s Wendy Carr after fans were left waiting six years ago? Well, not necessarily. Instead, the actor explained that Fincher’s vision would be three two-hour movies. McCallany didn’t sound overly optimistic about the venture, as Fincher would still have to like and sign off on any scripts moving forward.

But Even So, There Are So Many Factors Involved With Bringing It Back

I want more Mindhunter as much as the next guy, but there are so many factors involved to make this work, and that’s where my optimism goes out the window. Even if someone is writing the scripts for the three rumored movies, Fincher still has to sign off on them. With the director being attached to that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff about Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth over at Netflix, it sounds like the acclaimed filmmaker is going to have his hands full for quite some time.

Then you have all the actors and their increasingly busy schedules to think about, which further complicates things. However, the biggest obstacle is the fact that I’m not entirely sure if Netflix really wants to pursue more Mindhunter at this point. You'd think that if the streamer were into more of the show, we would have had more episodes already. But hey, I could be wrong here.

Don't Get Me Wrong, I'll Be There Day One For More Mindhunter

Who knows, maybe Mindhunter will come back in the form of three movies, and we’ll finally get to wrap up the story for the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit and all those real-life serial killers . If that day does come, and I’m totally wrong about being convinced we’ll never see the show’s return, I’ll be there on day one to watch whatever form it takes. I’m just not going to hold my breath.

Regardless of what happens, I’m just glad that Mindhunter exists and continues to be one of the best crime shows of the 21st century, and perhaps even in the history of TV.