Disney+ Walks Back On Removing Powerful Documentary About The Little Mermaid Lyricist Howard Ashman After The Internet Was Rightfully Upset

Well, here’s a rare instance of the wrath of the internet being used for good. As the Walt Disney Company undergoes budget cuts that included thousands of Disney layoffs , a Thursday report shared that numerous Disney+ titles were on the chopping block next , including many of the streamer’s originals like Willow, Big Shot and The Mysterious Benedict Society. One title that particularly boiled Disney fans brains was the intended removal of the 2018 documentary Howard on the same day as The Little Mermaid remake is set to hit theaters.

The late Howard Ashman was an accomplished lyricist behind the beloved songs of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, along with three big songs from Aladdin (“Arabian Nights,” “Prince Ali” and “Friend Like Me”). Ashman’s work with Disney is credited with breathing back the life to the animation studio and dawning what’s called the Disney Renaissance Era with his work for the company. Ashman, who was a queer man, got diagnosed with HIV/AIDS during the production of The Little Mermaid and died in 1991 before he could truly see the fruits of his labor for Disney. Howard tells that story.

So when word came in that Howard would be removed from Disney+ just as the House of Mouse is set to see a huge box office opening weekend for the live-action The Little Mermaid , fans were understandably upset. CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey said this on Twitter amidst the news:

Next week, be sure to stay through the credits of the new live action The Little Mermaid to see that it is dedicated to the memory of Howard Ashman and then come home to discover the best source to learn more about him is no longer available.

Thankfully, following the backlash, Deadline has reported that a Disney rep walked back on the report and shared that Howard would no longer be removed from the service, and that the list of titles leaving Disney+ and Hulu next week is “still being finalized.” The report comes after another fan pointed this out:

Not to mention they're about to make a billion dollars off of him AGAIN, the absolute disrespect

It also especially angered fans to see the important documentary about an unsung hero of Disney be removed just days before Pride Month kicks off in June. As the documentary shows audiences, many of the beloved Disney songs like “Part of Your World” and “The Mob Song” actually have roots in Ashman’s perspective of feeling like an outsider as a queer man. Here’s another reaction:

The fact that Disney+ is removing Howard before #TheLittleMermaid is released is so disappointing. There would be no Disney Renaissance without Howard Ashman.

Howard may be safe, but it isn’t the only title that is LGBTQ+-focused title that could be removed from the platform. Better Nate Than Ever, which is centered on a young queer kid following his dreams to be on Broadway, and Willow, which has multiple LGBTQ+ characters, are also among the titles on the list. As one fan pointed out:

Another disturbing aspect here with the removal of #Willow, it's one of their few LGBTQ+ projects. Certainly sends the wrong kind of message in the wake of Disney's fight with DeSantis and anti-LGBTQ+ politics. Feels icky they're removing it and sort caves to these bigots.