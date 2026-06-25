‘This Would Be James’ Last Role.’ I’m In My Feels Over The Elle Showrunner’s Tribute To James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek died at the age of 48 back in February after battling cancer for over two years, but he is set to appear on the 2026 TV schedule because he has a role in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. So, now that we're approaching the show's premiere, the late actor was sweetly honored by Elle’s showrunner, Caroline Dries, at the premiere this week, and man, it’s got me emotional.

Van Der Beek, who’s the most beloved for his role on Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, went back to the 1990s (Elle is set in 1995) to play a mayoral candidate named Dean Wilson. Here’s how the Elle showrunner paid tribute to the actor while on stage during the premiere:

James told me that acting allowed him to be someone and forget the pain he was in. But even off camera, James appeared to be buoyant and happy. He brought his daughters to set. He sat with us on plastic folding chairs in video village. He made us laugh. He told us stories. And, he showed nothing but kindness and gratitude toward the crew. This would be James’ last role.

It sounds like Van Der Beek was an absolute ray of sunshine on set despite his health struggles. I’m so happy Caroline Dries took the time to share her experience with the actor while Elle was in production last year. It’s further proof that the world lost a wonderful man who really seemed to soak up every last moment of his life before he lost his battle with cancer. It’s so touching that she took the time to celebrate his good character and affirm his legacy.

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James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023, which wasn't made public until November 2024. While living with the serious disease, the actor didn't stop working. He appeared on Season 13 of The Masked Singer, a couple episodes of Overcompensating and the thriller film The Gates. Elle’s release marks the last role he worked on before his death. He also left behind six children whom he shares with wife Kimberly Brook.

Elle follows 16-year-old Elle Woods before her stint at Harvard. After establishing the perfect life as a high schooler in Los Angeles, her parents throw her a curveball when they decide to move to Seattle, Washington. Suddenly, Elle finds herself as a fish out of water in a place where dark colors, grunge and flannels are all the rage… not hot pink!

The show is produced by the original Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon, who previously paid tribute to James Van Der Beek, following his death. She called him an “extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action”. Everyone truly speaks so highly of him, and it's got me in my feels.

You can see James Van Der Beek in Elle, which will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription on July 1.