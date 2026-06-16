Alfonso Ribeiro Took One Gift From Sitting With James Van Der Beek On His Deathbed
He opened up about their final moments.
Alfonso Ribeiro remembered his dear friend and late actor James Van Der Beek in a recent podcast appearance and shared the lasting gift he received from spending time with him on his deathbed. While he didn't take a physical gift from him, his takeaway of being surrounded by the people he loves proved valuable.
Riberiro appeared on Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb ahead of Dancing With The Stars return to the 2026 TV schedule, and talked a bit about sharing James Van Der Beek's final moments. After his passing, the actor and host talked with his wife and began plotting his own plans for his eventual death:
Given how upset he was in his public statement at the time of Van Der Beek's passing, it's good to hear Alfonso Ribeiro came out on the other side with something positive. Losing a friend, especially one as close as Van Der Beek was to him, is tough.
James Van Der Beek's public battle with colorectal cancer received a lot of attention in Hollywood, with actors like Paul Walter Hauser offering to help with his bills for treatment. A GoFundMe for the family ended up bringing in millions of dollars, as actors and creatives alike helped bring them out of debt following all of his treatments.
Of course, there were also critics, some of whom questioned why a family with a multi-million dollar home was crowd-funding to pay medical bills rather than downsizing. While there were complaints, the crowd-funding effort still received a lot of support from the general public, and it seems any controversy tied to it has largely fallen off.
While James Van Der Beek is gone, he still has an appearance on the way. Van Der Beek's final performance will be on the Legally Blonde prequel Elle, which launches on July 1st for those with a Prime subscription. It'll be one final chance for audiences to appreciate the late actor, who rose to prominence on Dawson's Creek in the late '90s.
As for Ribeiro, he's set to return as co-host on Dancing With The Stars when it returns to ABC in the fall with Season 35. This season will be a big one, with a new spinoff airing ahead of time called Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro. Surprisingly, that series tapped the latest winner, Robert Irwin, to host the series, meaning Ribeiro and Julianne Hough get to kick back and relax until the fall season rolls around.
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Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro premieres on July 13th. It'll be a good way to fill time as we wait for the flagship show's return in the fall, and for Alfonso Ribeiro to be back on television.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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