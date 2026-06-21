James Van Der Beek’s Widow And A Dawson's Creek Co-Star Honor Him With Sweet Father's Day Messages
It's somehow already been four months.
In February 2026, pop culture lost a real one when teen heartthrob-turned-adult heartthrob James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 as a result of colorectal cancer. The news was hard to hear for many fans, with the actor's adoring wife Kimberly and their children obviously taking it the hardest. As it usually goes, holidays and other annual observances allow for those grieving to look back and extoll cherished memories, and Father's Day 2026 is no exception.
Less than a week after celebrating daughter Gwen's eighth birthday, Kimberly Van Der Beek took to Instagram to share some love for her late hubby by pointing out in photographic form how much of a loving father he was...and perhaps still is. As she put it:
- James Van Der Beek’s Brother Opens Up About Feeling ‘Devastation And Pain’ In The Aftermath Of His Death
- James Van Der Beek Hilariously Referenced That Viral Crying Dawson's Creek Crying Meme During Recent Reunion
- I Wasn’t Expecting The Key Reason The Director Of James Van Der Beek’s Final Movie Wanted To Cast Him
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek got married back in August 2010, following a divorce from his first wife Heather McComb. The couple went on to have six children, with the youngest (Jeremiah) being born in October 2021. Before that, they sired Olivia (born Sept. 2010), Joshua (March 2012), Annabel Leah (January 2014), Emilia (March 2016), and the aforementioned Gwendolyn (June 2018). Emilia is the one who shared that heartbreakingly mature video honoring the actor's birthday.
To be expected, the IG post is filled with pictures of JVDB and each of his adorable kiddos. The past four months have no doubt been as mournful as any they've experienced thus far, but hopefully all the pictures taken over the years can keep the best memories of their father intact for many years to come.
Also to be expected, Kimberly Van Der Beek's garnered a lot of heartfelt sympathy and love from fans and followers, and more than a few famous faces. One of those commenters was Dawson's Creek vet Mary-Margaret Humes, who portrayed the titular teen's mother Gail Leery for all six seasons. Here's the touching message she shared:
She may have only played his mother on TV, but Humes' words still carry that same kind of parental love. When fellow co-star Joshua Jackson opened up about his feelings after Van Der Beek's death, he addressed how being a father himself compounded the grief he was already experiencing for his longtime friend. Here's hoping the Doctor Odyssey vet is having a good Father's Day in the meantime.
Some of the other celebs who commented on Kimberly Van Der Beek's post ranged from Tracker's Dave Annable to Dateline NBC's Andrea Canning to former WWE diva Stacy Keibler.
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- DAVE ANNABLE: The best father there ever was
- RICKI LAKE: Truly. Loving you all. ❤️
- ANDREA CANNING: 🩵🩵🩵
- NIKKI REED: The best of the best forever. We love you so much James🙏🏼❤️✨Wrapping all of your little people in the warmest hugs today, and always. ❤️❤️❤️
- STACY KEIBLER: The best of the best. I love you all 💕
For anyone in need of a quick burst of "awww cute" comments, go ahead and swipe through all the adorable pictures in Kimberly Van Der Beek's post below.
A post shared by Kimberly Van Der Beek (@vanderkimberly)
A photo posted by on
The death of a loved one is a pain that can never be truly healed over, but here's hoping that James' passion and spirit can live on through those who miss him most on this Father's Day.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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