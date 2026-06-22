‘Passing The Pink Torch.’ See Reese Witherspoon And The New Elle Woods Side By Side

Legally Blonde is one of the best early 2000s movies, and has remained a vital part of pop culture in the decades that have passed. That beloved comedy (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) is about to get a spinoff series titled Elle. OG Elle Woods Reese Witherspoon is passing the pink torch to actress Lexi Minetree for the new show, and they were recently all smiles when posing together at an event.

The cast of Legally Blonde have remained synonymous with their role after all these years, particularly Witherspoon. She's a producer on the prequel Elle, which might help to quell the fears of naysayers who are unsure about the series. Critics might also be silenced when seeing the two Elles posing together; check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

While Reese Witherspoon's daughter is her mini-me, these two actresses really do look like they could be related. The Elle trailer shows Minetree killing it in the title role, although some fans are confused by how the prequel series might mess with the movie's timeline. Either way, it's heartening to see Witherspoon give her her approval.

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This photo was taken at an event in New York City promoting Elle. During this appearance (via Deadline) she spoke about giving the mantle of her signature character to Lexi Minetree. In Reese's words:

So, I wanna say on top of being this incredibly disciplined, talented young woman, she has such a beautiful heart. And she told me things about her life and her family and things that just showed me her character, and I just could not be more proud to pass the baton or the pink torch to Lexi Minetree as the new Elle Woods. I love you so much. You have no idea. I’m just so proud of you.

How sweet is that? Given how often folks re-watch Legally Blonde, this a strong sentiment from Reese Witherspoon that might convince fans to check out the streaming prequel series. We'll just have to see how Elle performs, and if it offers any connective tissue to the developing threequel from Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. Fans like me are dying for more information on that mysterious movie, but there haven't been any real updates as of late.

Luckily for folks who need a new hit of Ms. Woods, Elle is going to premiere July 1st over on Amazon Prime Video as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The OG movie is also streaming there, where you can see Reese Witherspoon in all of her glory.