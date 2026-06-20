Jennifer Aniston Pens Tribute To Iconic Sitcom Director Jim Burrows After His Death, And I’m In My Feelings

The TV world lost an absolute giant at the end of this past week, as James Burrows sadly died at the age of 85. Even if some don’t recognize Burrows’ name right away, they’re surely familiar with his work, as he directed some of the greatest sitcoms of all time, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers and Will & Grace. Another notable entry in Burrows’ directorial work is Friends, on which he became close with the cast, including Jennifer Aniston. Now, Aniston has penned a tribute to Burrows, which has me emotional.

Jennifer Aniston Pays Loving Tribute To James Burrows

Burrows directed multiple episodes of Friends throughout the first four years of its 10-season run. He even notably directed the pilot episode, which introduced the six titular characters. This weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to pay tribute to the man she affectionately knew as “Papa Burrows.” In addition to sharing a carousel full of photos, Aniston shared her recollections of working with the late director/producer. Something she specifically noted early on was the loving way Burrows would refer to her and her castmates:

Oh boy… 💔 Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs. He called us his ‘kids’ — ‘Where are the kids?’ ’Let’s see if the kids can make the joke work.’ No pressure. ❤️

(Image credit: Where Everybody Knows Your Name)

The Rachel Green actress shouted out Burrows’ “incredible children” for being “generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence.” She also referred to the Frasier helmer as a “father figure” to her and noted how he was also there for her amid the “hardest times and the best of times” of her life. She concluded her message off with this:

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Most of all, he taught us—the kids—how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other’s backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, ‘Where are the kids?’ ❤️

As a sitcom fan, I was already in my feelings about the death of James Burrows, and the tribures that have poured in for him only added to that. However, Aniston’s message is a staunch reminder of not just Burrows’ talent but the endearing relationships he forged with his actors. This man truly left a mark on those he worked with, and it’s wonderful that so many – including members of the Friends cast are memorializing him.

Friends Alums And More Are Honoring James Burrows After His Passing

Before Jennifer Aniston shared her tribute to James Burrows, she David Schwimmer – who played her love interest, Ross Geller – shared photos and a lovely message on Instagram. Schwimmer had nothing but kind thoughts to share about the director:

Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off. He became another Father figure for me, and I’m sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I’d like to think, even proud.

Matt LeBlanc, known for playing the food-loving Joey Tribbiani, also posted some warm words on Instagram as well as some sweet photos. When paying tribute, LeBlanc wrote:

Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.

Another lovely tribute came from the Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow, who most recently worked with the Burrows on the third and final season of The Comeback. Kudrow – who notably delivered the lobster joke in an iconic Friends episode directed by Burrows – posted a photo to her Instagram story. She also included the comment, “Thank you Jimmy. I mean, for everything…”

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Various other actors Burrows worked with over the years, including Danny DeVito, Ted Danson, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Tony Danza. Burrows’ body of work is unmatched, including titles ranging from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Mike & Molly. He also directed the pilots for shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Of course, amid all that he’ll be known for directing some of the most beloved (and humorously ridiculous) episodes of Friends.

The TV landscape – and the world as a whole – is a poorer place for not having James Burrows. Still, I take comfort in the fact that his work will surely be enjoyed for generations and that Jennifer Aniston and other stars will remember him fondly.