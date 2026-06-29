The Will & Grace Cast Reunited, But The Reason Has Me In My Feels

More than two decades after the end of Will & Grace’s original run (and over six years after its revival ended), the show remains one of most popular shows in NBC history. David Kohan and Max Mutchnick’s Emmy-winning sitcom has been lauded for its writing, directing and depiction of LGBTQ+ characters and culture. Of course, a lot of credit should also go to the show’s cast, who remain close to this day. On that note, several of the principal actors recently reunited but unfortunately did so for a reason that has me feeling emotional.

The entertainment industry and the TV-viewing world as a whole recently bid farewell to James Burrows, the iconic director and producer known for his extensive work on multi-camera sitcoms. Will & Grace stands as one of Burrows’ biggest credits, as he directed all 246 episodes throughout the series’ run. Following his passing, Will Truman actor Eric McCormack paid tribute to Burrows and, during an interview with Us Weekly, the Emmy winner spoke about being with two of his co-stars at Burrows’ funeral:

Sadly, we all saw each other a few days ago because of Jimmy Burrows’ funeral. I hadn’t seen Debra [Messing] in years, and it is always great to see her. I saw Sean Hayes. Not so great for the reason, but Jimmy always brought us together on that stage every week, and he brought us together again.

On the show, Debra Messing notably played Grace Alder, the best friend to McCormack’s Will, and Sean Hayes played their good pal and confidante, Jack MacFarland. Also part of that ensemble was Megan Mullaley, who played Grace’s uber wealthy and wise-cracking assistant, Karen Walker. Rounding out the cast was the late Shelley Morrison, who portrayed Karen’s maid, Rosario Salazar.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

It’s bittersweet that McCormack, Messing and Hayes reunited under such somber circumstances. Still, I love that they came together to show love to the man who would indeed bring them together week after week amid tapings. It also doesn’t surprise me at all that the cast would attend Burrows’ funeral and pay tribute to him on social media. Several years ago, Hayes, Mullaley, McCormack and Messing all honored Morrison after her passing. McCormack also shared this sweet Instagram post about Burrows’ funeral:

A post shared by Eric McCormack (@eric_mccormack) A photo posted by on

Few creatives can match a body of work like that of James Burrows, who died at 85 after a brief illness. A winner of 11 Emmy Awards, Burrows directed for some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, The Bob Newhart Show, Friends and Mike & Molly. Burrows also co-created Cheers, on which he directed, and helmed episodes of the show’s spinoff series, Frasier, as well. Additionally, he directed a host of pilots including the inaugural episodes of The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

As a lover of multi-camera sitcoms myself, I still find Burrows’ death to be a somewhat hard pill to swallow. What warms my heart, though, is the sight of so many of his collaborators, including Jennifer Aniston, Danny DeVito and many more, paying tribute to him after his passing. To me, Eric McCormack’s remembrance and reunion with his castmates at Burrows’ homegoing furthers the notion that Burrows – both as a man and as a director – will not be forgotten.

James Burrows’ work on Will & Grace is available to watch now, as all 11 seasons are available (and separately categorized) for streaming with a Hulu subscription.