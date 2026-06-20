The Legally Blonde Prequel Series’ Star Reveals The Staggering Amount Of Times She Watched The OG Film (And I’m Impressed)

Legally Blonde fans are sure to be pumped for a certain title that's set to hit the 2026 TV schedule in July. Elle, a new prequel series produced by Reese Witherspoon, will show what our favorite Harvard Law graduate was like six years before the events of the events of the franchise's original film. Newcomer Lexi Minetree will be playing the beloved role of Elle Woods, and she did quite a bit to prepare. That included watching the franchise's OG movie over and over again, and I'm in awe of how many times she screened it.

At this point, it's clear as day that Minetree is perfect for the role of Elle, and that's not only because Reese Witherspoon made it her mission to pick her own doppelgänger . Additionally, Minetree recreated Elle’s Harvard bikini admissions tape as part of her own audition for the upcoming series. If you need more convincing that Minetree is the perfect person for the role , she spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (as seen on YouTube ) about how many times she watched the OG movie, and I’m blown away:

Like 150 times. A lot of times. I think at one point, I probably could've done a one-woman show of it, which I won't do now, I think that would take up most of the segment. But I also got a really good Jennifer Coolidge impression out of it. I can probably play her in a biopic.

If someone's watched Legally Blonde 150 times, I can totally see how Jennifer Coolidge's voice would be ingrained in them. But, that aside, the mere notion of the actress watching the movie from start to finish so many times is wild. I suppose, however, that was an understandable way for her to prep for such an iconic role.

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Admittedly, Legally Blonde is one of those movies fans can watch over and over again due to its funny, iconic one-liners . It's also one of the best movies to motivate anyone who feels like a fish out of water. Considering the sheer number of times Minetree has seen Legally Blonde, I’m confident she's absorbed enough of Elle Woods to be able to pass the bar exam herself!

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What we know so far about Prime Video’s Elle TV show is that it takes place in 1995 and sees a pink-loving teenager Elle Woods being is forced to move with her family from sunny Bel-Air to grungy Seattle. Reese Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the show, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Notably, the series also marks James Van Der Beek’s final role , as he plays school district superintendent Dean Wilson. I’m already anticipating feeling teary-eyed getting to see the talented TV actor one more time. Additionally, I'm ready for this show to inject the streaming schedule with some truly nostalgic vibes.

I'm hopeful that Lexi Minetree will effectively lead the show, and I look forward to seeing how she grows into her role. Based on the trailers and Minetree's comments about her preparation, I have no reason to doubt her abilities thus far.

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