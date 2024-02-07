The Fall Of The House Of Usher Star Rahul Kohli's Ability To Identify Backstreet Boys Songs Is Freakier Than A Mike Flanagan TV Show

Mike Flanagan's movies and shows are known for being pretty freaky and creepy. Just check out Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and most recently, The Fall of the House of Usher and you'll get the picture. The shows and movies will make you think twice about what lies around your house at night or what creepy past is just dying to come back to haunt you. However, something hilariously scarier has come up, because Rahul Kohli, who has appeared in several of Flanagan’s projects that can be watched with a Netflix subscription, showed off his ability to name any Backstreet Boys song, and it's honestly freaky.

Kohli starred in Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and House of Usher, so he knows how freaky things can get. Considering House of Usher was loosely based on various works by Edgar Allen Poe, you would think nothing could get creepier than that. However, Kohli managed to surpass it in a funny way when he posted a TikTok of himself seamlessly and blindly naming Backstreet Boys songs:

@imrahulkohli Men who can correctly call which Backstreet Boys song is playing within a couple of seconds > All other men. ♬ original sound - Rahul Kohli

The fact that Kohli can name literally any song by the beloved boyband in just one or two seconds is massively impressive. Honestly, it feels like a supernatural power. While it’s by no means the Bent-Neck Lady, it’s still pretty freaky.

While many Millennials also likely know every song by the boyband, I would have never expected Kohli to have such a talent. Even with the ones he didn’t know immediately, he still knew them.

People guessing song titles in just one second is a trend on TikTok. It’s like Name That Tune, only you don’t get a choice of how much you hear. It seems like Rahul Kohli is a big Backstreet Boys fan, and he is not afraid to show it off. This trend and people's knowledge about their favorite artists can honestly be freaky. Identifying a track in only a second or two is next level, and basically a superpower.

While Kohli has been showing off his Backstreet Boys knowledge, Mike Flanagan is staying as busy as ever with the upcoming film The Life of Chuck, which recently wrapped filming. The film is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name from If It Bleeds, and it depicts three different stories in the life of Chuck Krantz. We also know that The Life of Chuck stars an A-list cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jacob Tremblay. If Rahul Kohli was part of that cast, you know he’d probably be blasting Backstreet Boys in between takes and keeping the freaky vibe alive.

Hopefully, Kohli will be starring in another Flanagan series soon, but it seems like he is keeping himself plenty occupied in the meantime with his seriously impressive and lowkey freaky skill to name Backstreet Boys' songs.