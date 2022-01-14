Fans Have A Wild Theory About Rupert Grint And The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special

There’s always an air of mystery and magic lurking around the Wizarding World and its many corners. It’s certainly helped keep the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special in the conversation with fans, as fond tributes have mixed with some interesting errors that cropped up in the initial rollout. And now, fans have a wild theory that suggests that Rupert Grint may not have even been physically present for his big reunion with co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Evidence provided by the internet fan community has been collected thanks to Elle UK, and it makes for a compelling argument. Digital sleuths have theorized that Grint may not have been able to be physically present for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, due to his supposed filming schedule for the Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities . Thanks to a “Toronto Unit” being listed in the credits for the HBO Max special event, that case seems to be bolstered, on top of some interesting details involving shifting nail polish colors.

Apparently, Emma Watson’s nails change color in her heart to heart with Mr. Grint, and it’s become a huge point of discussion that’s found its wings recently. It’s been highlighted to the point where fans have taken screencaps to prove their point. Such comparisons can be found in tweets like the one we’re about to show you:

Those claims seem to be have been disputed as quickly as they’ve come up, and it’s thanks to a recent Vogue interview with Ms. Watson herself. Asked about what it felt like to sit in the Gryffindor common room with Daniel and Rupert, Emma answered with a heartfelt remembrance of that moment. What wasn’t mentioned was any sort of digital trickery that combined the three actors together through alternative means, which one would think she’d bring up in the moment. If Emma Watson isn’t shy about being mistaken for Emma Roberts in a childhood photo, this certainly isn’t off limits.

It's all starting to sound like that time The Good Wife resorted to its own sort of digital trickery to make a scene happen, only with less of a feuding actor angle. As anyone could see throughout this Harry Potter reunion special, the cast’s attitudes towards each other are just as warm as the stories they told ; so that's not necessarily the case. Though it would certainly help if someone could clarify the whole “Toronto Unit” concern, just to put the matter to rest once and for all.