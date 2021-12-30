Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Love Letter He Wrote Co-Star Helena Bonham Carter Following On Set Crush
More like The Boy Who Loved, right?
The Harry Potter franchise has been enthralling audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the Wizarding World. This is partly thanks to the beloved eight-film movie franchise, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role. And the 32 year-old actor recently revealed the love letter he wrote to co-star Helena Bonham Carter following an on set crush.
Helena Bonham Carter played the villainous Bellatrix Lestrange in four Harry Potter movies, bringing the deranged Death Eater to life. And it turns out that during that time Daniel Radcliffe actually developed a crush on the Fight Club actress. The two recently reunited for HBO’s upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, where a love letter Radcliffe wrote was read on camera. It said,
You have to hand it to the kid, Daniel Radcliffe knew how to shoot his shot from a relatively young age. That letter is delightful, and shows what a great personality the Harry Potter star has. And it’s also clear that he and Helena Bonham Carter are able to look back at that time and laugh.
Daniel Radcliffe read his love letter to Helena Bonham Carter during the course of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (via People). This is only one small piece of what’ll come when the highly anticipated streaming event is released on New Year’s Day. Smart money says there will be both laughs and tears to be had, especially for the trio of actors who grew up while playing Hogwarts students.
With Daniel Radcliffe and his co-stars starting their Harry Potter roles at a very young age, they all basically grew up in front of the public’s eye. This no doubt provided unique challenges, and Radcliffe has been open about how moments like his first kiss were connected to his tenure as The Boy Who Lived. And it turns out that he also developed a crush on Helena Bonham Carter in later years, after the two bonded on set.
The sneak peeks from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts have already started rolling in, and it certainly seems like the starring cast is opening up about their experience working within the Wizarding World. This includes both Emma Watson and Rupert Grint admitting that they thought about leaving their respective roles in the midst of the eight-movie franchise. Considering the immense pressure and fame put on the starring trio in particular, can we blame them?
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will arrive on HBO Max on January 1st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
