The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Returning To Horror TV For Guillermo Del Toro Series

As strange as it is to say, it's been years now since Andrew Lincoln temporarily hung up his hat as Rick Grimes within AMC's Walking Dead universe, with a series of feature films set to come at some point in the future. Fans are waiting with bated breath for those movies, but we probably won't have to wait quite that long to see Lincoln's return to the horror genre, as he's been announced as part of the stellar cast for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, one of many exciting horror shows coming to Netflix.

Previously going under the name 10 After Midnight, the in-development series Cabinet of Curiosities will deliver eight episodes brought to life by filmmakers and cast members chosen by Guillermo del Toro himself. As revealed by Netflix Geeked, one of those episodes will star Andrew Lincoln, The Babadook's Essie Davis, and Sex/Life's Hannah Galway. This installment should definitely be a banger, also, because it's based on an original short story that del Toro himself penned, with The Babadook's Jennifer Kent taking on the same duties for this episode.

Unfortunately, no further details were shared about the episode, though we can probably expect for it not to be a zombie story, as I can't imagine Andrew Lincoln will join any more of those in his career unless the point is being overtly self-aware with it. Maybe he'll BE the zombie this time. Or a werewolf! Or a killer clown! Now I kind of need to see all three of those ideas put together.

Netflix revealed all of the filmmakers and main stars for the rest of the Cabinet of Curiosities episodes as well, and Andrew Lincoln's episode will be in good company. Dark Knight trilogy story writer and The Sandman TV co-creator David S. Goyer is penning an episode for The Empty Man director David Prior, with F. Murray Abraham in one of the starring roles. Guillermo del Toro reteamed with The Strain writer/producer Regina Corrado for an episode starring Watchmen's Tim Blake Nelson. Keith Thomas, who's helming the upcoming remake adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter, is directing an episode starring Back to the Future's Crispin Glover and The Punisher and Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes.

Elsewhere, we have Mandy director Panos Cosmatos directing an episode starring RoboCop vet Peter Weller. Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke is directing an episode based on an H.P. Lovecraft tale. The Shape of Water's David Hewlett will star in an installment directed by Cube and Splice's Vincenzo Natali. And finally, A Girl Walks Home at Night's Ana Lily Amirpour will direct an episode penned by Brand New Cherry Flavor writer Haley Z. Boston. Note that not all of these episodes have been fully cast, and more actors will be revealed at later dates.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have any kind of release window at this time, but we can hope to see it hitting Netflix in 2022, possibly right around the time The Walking Dead wraps up its eleven-season run on AMC> In the meantime, our 2021 Fall TV schedule should help audiences find all the upcoming shows they're looking for.