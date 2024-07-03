'I Am Absolutely Besotted:' Fans Are Obsessing Over My Lady Jane's Main Couple, And I Think Their Reactions Are So Relatable

Spoilers for My Lady Jane are ahead! If you haven’t watched the latest Prime Video series to hit the 2024 TV schedule , you can stream all of Season 1 with an Amazon Prime subscription .

Now, I fully realize we were just living our best Bridgerton lives, and swooning over Colin and Penelope’s love story . However, I need us to turn our heads away from Netflix and focus on Amazon Prime’s My Lady Jane for a second, because there’s a new OTP in town, and the internet is freaking out.

Yes, I did just use the term OTP in the year 2024, and that’s because the romantic pairing of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) and Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) on My Lady Jane is evoking feelings in me that I don’t think I’ve felt since the early 2010s when Tumblr was all the range, and I was shipping characters left and right. Quite literally the second after Jane and Guildford had their snappy meet-cute in the bar, I was sold, and all I wanted was to see this couple together. Then, as the show went on it only got better, to quote @GenBelmont was “absolutely besotted.”

I am BEGGING my romantasy loving mutuals to watch "My Lady Jane" -- it's the most fun I've had watching a TV show in YEARS. Just a wild, fantastic romp!! And SO SWOON-WORTHY. A masterclass in romantic tension & payoff. I am absolutely besotted. 😍 pic.twitter.com/3Bu7kktOHXJune 28, 2024

To back up for a second and provide some context, in My Lady Jane, Jane and Guildford meet (without knowing they’re about to be put into an arranged marriage) and sparks fly. Then, we have a classic enemies-to-lovers situation after they find out they’re engaged and Jane finds out Guildford is an Ethian horse who can’t control when he shapeshifts. However, we all love a good tale like that, and the passion between the two – whether they’re throwing shade or love at one another – is infectious, which is why I found this New Girl comparison from @HiddenStaircas3 so funny:

Jane and Guildford #MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/EqAMbnBV5MJune 29, 2024

Overall, there’s pining, there’s lust and there’s off-the-wall chemistry. Plus, Guildford is a “capital R Rake” as they say on Bridgerton, however, once he falls for Jane he’s the kindest and most committed fella. So I totally understand why people are comparing him to the Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and writing things like:

my favourite rakes who became the biggest wife lovers that the fantasy lands of great britain has ever witnessed #MYLADYJANE #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/WdmXm1Ar06July 1, 2024

Listen, you know a show has a committed fanbase when the fancams and edits start flying left and right immediately after its release. Yes, Jane and Guildford are that good of a couple, and they deserve edits like this one posted by @endur3nsurvive:

“i watch my lady jane for the plot” and the plot is two enemies who become lovers due to an arranged marriage who can no longer do without each other, risking their lives to save each other and they would do anything to protect the otherpic.twitter.com/7AsLBOxdfpJune 29, 2024

I think one reason why many of us are finding My Lady Jane’s leading couple so irresistible is because of how much passion and care there is in their relationship. Jane and Guildford truly care for each other so much, and they support one another through the season as good partners should. They’re a healthy couple, they love each other deeply, and that’s all shown through both the story itself and incredible symbolism, as @whatsabex10 pointed out:

Seriously, after only having Guildford in the dark of night, always a slight shadow on his face (the symolism of it btw?!) seeing his face in the daylight, seeing his HEART EYES IN THE CLEAR OF DAY?It cured my depression #MyLadyJanepic.twitter.com/WJdkG2zx80June 29, 2024

On top of all this, My Lady Jane , as The Boys’ creator Eric Kripke put it , is raunchy and funny, and that’s also what makes it great. Jane and Guildford bicker with each other all the time, and their romance gets a bit spicy, so we really get it all. It’s an excellent love story, and I desperately want more!

However, first, the show has to get renewed, and I can’t help but feel the same as @Vale_319:

My Lady Jane is my new obsession which sucks because now I have to pray for it to have success and get renewed while other mediocre shows keep going without this issue pic.twitter.com/1VrRln3R6mJune 29, 2024

I too adore this historic-ish rom-com, and would consider it not just one of Amazon Prime’s best shows but one of the better romantic comedy series on right now. So, here’s hoping enough folks tune in to My Lady Jane and we get a Season 2! I need more of Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel’s undeniable chemistry and hilarious antics back on my screen ASAP, and I think these fans agree!

As we learn more about the future of My Lady Jane, we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, you can go back and swoon over Jane and Guildford by watching Season 1 on Amazon Prime.