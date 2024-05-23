The 14 Best Romantic Comedy TV Shows And How To Watch Them

If you were to pull up a list of the best sitcoms of all time, you wouldn’t have to scroll all that long before you found at least one romantic comedy TV show. Ever since the medium launched many decades ago, we’ve watched countless love stories unfold before our very eyes (or on reruns). From iconic first kisses to break-ups we still can’t get over to over-the-top wedding ceremonies, we’ve seen it all.

That said, we’ve put together a rather robust collection of the best romantic comedy TV shows from over the years and how you can watch them, either on some of the best streaming services or as a digital purchase with an Amazon subscription .

Fleabag (2016 - 2019)

One of the most amazing Phoebe Waller-Bridge projects , Fleabag, the TV adaptation of her one-woman play of the same name, immediately became one of the influential small-screen romantic comedies upon its 2016 release. Whether she was bouncing from one bad decision to another or falling in love with a priest (played by Andrew Scott), Waller-Bridge’s titular lead remains one of TV’s best characters in recent memory.

Stream Fleabag on Prime Video.

Mad About You (1992 - 1999)

Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt) could very well be one of the best TV couples, as their relationship, like real-life couples, was full of ups, downs, and everything in between. That’s what made Mad About You so much fun to watch. You were going to get laughs, romance, and just about every other emotion in under 30 minutes.

Buy Mad About You on Amazon.

How I Met Your Mother (2005 - 2014)

Though How I Met Your Mother had its share of characters that were repulsive human beings , this is honestly what gave the long-running sitcom a lot of its signature charm. Just about everyone in the How I Met Your Mother cast either broke someone’s heart, broke a promise, or broke themselves by the time it was said and done, and that’s okay!

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.

Emily In Paris (2020 - Present)

Would Emily in Paris be as much fun to watch if there wasn’t an element of romance each season? Yeah, most likely. However, Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) love affairs with hunks like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) have added so much electricity to this outrageously bingeable Netflix series . They don’t call Paris the “City of Love” for no reason, after all.

Stream Emily in Paris on Netflix.

Will & Grace (1998 - 2006; 2017 - 2020)

Will & Grace, a show with LGBTQ+ characters who made an impact , is also one of the funniest and most honest romantic comedies in the history of TV. Though Eric McCormack and Debra Messing’s titular characters’ relationship never went beyond friends, there was still plenty of romance throughout the show’s run (and its revival series) with talk of dating, marriage (and divorce), and other matters of the heart.

Stream Will & Grace on Hulu.

Stream Will & Grace (Revivial) on Hulu.

Catastrophe (2015 - 2019)

Catastrophe, an outstanding romantic comedy series created by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (who star as Sharon and Rob Norris), takes audiences on a wild ride with two people who go from strangers to husband and wife with two kids after a one-night stand turns into a lifelong commitment. It’s brash, but it’s honest, especially when it comes to the impact children have on a relationship.

Stream Catastrophe on Prime Video.

Sex And The City (1999 - 2004)

One of the shows that helped put HBO on the map, Sex and the City found the perfect balance of romance and friendship as well as comedy and drama with its focus on four New Yorkers trying to find their place in the world. With outstanding narration by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, each episode was like a new adventure where anything could happen (and it usually did).

Stream Sex and the City on Max.

Never Have I Ever (2020 - 2023)

No matter whether you were on Team Ben or Team Paxton , there’s a good chance you watched and loved Never Have I Ever. If not, now’s a good time to watch Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy about a high school student named Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she tries to make sense of the world around her. Four seasons of teenage angst, awkwardness, drama, and revelations make this a show you just have to watch.

Stream Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Friends (1994 - 2004)

One of the most iconic sitcoms ever created, Friends covered just about everything during its historic run on NBC, including some all-time great romances. Whether it’s Monica and Chandler’s relationship or the on-again-off-again romance shared by Rachel and Ross, there was no shortage of love.

Stream Friends on Max.

Insecure (2016 - 2021)

Issa Rae became one of the biggest and most powerful figures in TV thanks to her incredible HBO romantic comedy-drama series, Insecure. Between 2016 and 2021, this highly influential black-led series welcomed audiences into the head and heart of the comedian with her awkward and lovable Issa Dee. Careers, friendship, and plenty of romantic relationships fill up this show’s five seasons.

Stream Insecure on Max.

New Girl (2011 - 2018)

Zooey Deschanel was already one of the most beloved actresses when New Girl debuted on Fox in 2011, but the sitcom about the life and times of Jessica “Jess” Day took her to the next level. From the early days of getting over an ex to starting an on-again-off-again relationship with her roommate, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), there was no shortage of romance (and comedy) on this beloved show.

Stream New Girl on Hulu.

You're The Worst (2014 - 2019)

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy TV show that’s less lovey-dovey and instead has a harder edge, then You’re the Worst is the route to take. After meeting at a wedding and agreeing not to make things serious (or complicated), Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) and Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) quickly discover it won’t be that easy.

Stream You’re The Worst on Hulu.

Lovesick (2014 - 2018)

A Netflix show that not enough people talk about , Lovesick spent three seasons diving into the relationship shared by Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn) and Evie Douglas (Antonia Thomas) as they go from strangers to roommates to friends to lovers. It’s not all cheery, as the pair experience all kinds of obstacles throughout their journeys, both with their shared bond and outside relationships.

Stream Lovesick on Netflix.

Love (2016 - 2018)

Co-created by Judd Apatow, Love spent three seasons traversing the increasingly complicated relationship between Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust), two people who couldn’t be more different. Despite their differences, they try their hardest to make things work, even if it doesn’t make sense.

Stream Love on Netflix.

If you’re all caught up on these great TV shows, there’s always our breakdown of the best romantic comedy movies worth checking out. And, don’t forget to look at our updated 2024 TV schedule for all the latest on other shows coming to the small screen soon.