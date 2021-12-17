First Look At The Orville Season 3 Includes Trio Of New Cast Members

Fans of the sci-fi series The Orville have known when the former Fox show would return to their screens for a while, but now we’ve finally gotten a first look at some of the action when it comes back for Season 3 (its first on Hulu). Luckily, while the new photo offers up a look at some old favorites in the cast, those who’ve been hoping for a peek at the next set of episodes can also now take a look at a trio of brand new characters.

The Orville (which now carries the subtitle, New Horizons) finished airing its second season way back in April of 2019, and with us quickly approaching the three-year mark since anyone’s seen the crew of the titular ship or been able to catch up with their many adventures, this first look is sure to help tide fans over. Now, take a look at the photo, which was posted on Twitter by executive producer Jon Cassar, and we can discuss further, below!

Here's your new #Orville screensaver. The first picture released for season #3. It reveals the new bridge tech upgrade. pic.twitter.com/fuJQ4YohAFDecember 17, 2021 See more

Sure, sure, sure. Jon Cassar is correct that the bridge looks great, but, how about those new cast members / characters, amrite? Obviously, we have three folks in their familiar stations, with Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), and Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes) in their usual spots, as Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) looks on sternly (as is his wont). But! According to TVLine, we’re also being treated to our very first glimpses of new The Orville series regular, Anne Winters, as Ensign Charly Burke, and guest stars Bruce Boxleitner as President Alcuzan, and Lisa Banes as Senator Balask.

Everyone who’s been eagerly awaiting The Orville: New Horizons knows that Season 3 had a very long road when it came to returning. The first hitch led to the former Fox dramedy being picked up by Hulu, which viewers were very excited about, seeing as how it would keep the crew in space, just like we want them to be. Then, after a protracted wait to begin filming (for quite obvious reasons) they were able to finally begin production in early March of this year, with star / creator MacFarlane letting us know that they’d finished in August.

While one of The Orville’s co-producers shared some fun behind the scenes shots as production was going on, audiences can rest assured that the action this time around will be just as exciting (and silly) as it was in the first two seasons. MacFarlane said previously that those behind the visual effects have truly gone the extra mile when it comes to making sure that all of Season 3’s “new horizons” are explored with the utmost of visual glory.

And, judging by the looks of Boxleitner’s President Alcuzan, that will certainly include the many additional races and / or creatures that the crew will find themselves dealing with during the upcoming season.

The Orville: New Horizons will land on Hulu on Thursday, March 10 and release new episodes weekly. But, for more to watch right now while you wait, be sure to check out our Christmas movies and TV schedule!