Why Onyx Storm Fans Think There’s Finally Been Some Forward Movement On The Long-Awaited Fourth Wing Series (And I’m Hopeful)

News
By
published

Brave the dark? More like brave the LA sun.

A Focused in look at the black dragon on the cover of Rebecca Yarros&#039; Onyx Storm.
(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

It’s been several weeks since the latest book in the Empyrean Series, Onyx Storm, hit bookshelves. In the time since, along with the many theories running around about where the series is going, fans have a lot of questions about what’s next for Rebecca Yarros and the TV series that’s supposed to be coming based on her books. Well, the prolific author actually spent some time at Amazon this week, and while her post was pretty innocuous, the fans could read between the lines.

How Rebecca Yarros' Trip To Amazon Had Onyx Storm Fans' Tongues Wagging

Here’s what happened. Rebecca Yarros is taking a bit of a break from her Empyrean Series to work on a contemporary romance, but it seems she has some free time to do some work-adjacent travel. She hopped over to Amazon Studios for International Women’s Day. Amazon, of course, is where Fourth Wing has been set up as a TV series. Take a look at her full post, and see what she innocuously wrote below.

First, HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY! Second, peeps, I just spent the week in LA and we have such AMAZING things coming for you! I can’t wait to tell you all about, well, EVERYTHING! I hope you’re having the best weekend! ❤️

Yeah, I know her post is basically just a picture of Yarros in front of an Amazon sign, but it was enough for fans to go ahead and start connecting the dots. While I'm sure Amazon sells a lot of copies of Fourth Wing and currently is running a sale for Onyx Storm, the question is why would Yarros be at Amazon? Perhaps to talk Fourth Wing?

  • WE. ARE. READY. REBECCA! 🖤
  • Fourth wing tv series????
  • HOW DO I AUDITION FOR A DRAGON RIDER! I CAN DO MY OWN STUNTS😭
  • OH MY GOD!!!!!!! FOURTH WING!!!!!!!! Pleaseeeee❤️🔥

Fans have created wild TikToks throwing out theories with much less evidence in the past, and honestly I'm thinking they are onto something here. However, despite a lack of evidence about what was officially going on, that didn’t stop them from getting extra excited about the potential forward momentum when it comes to Fourth Wing Season 1.

Instead, several fan posts with hundreds of likes apiece were devoted to one popular fan casting: actor Emilio Sakyraya.

  • Praying for Emilio as either Garrick or Bodhi! (I’m sorry, but I seem to be one of the few who doesn’t see him as Xaden at all 🙈) 🐉
  • EMILIOOOOOOO PLEASEEEE
  • I just neeeeeed to know if it's Emilio 😭😭😭
  • Emilio Sakraya for Xaden or we all riot.

Yes, fans are so into this series they are already so far ahead of themselves and have started fancasting the upcoming TV series.

Where We Left Off With The Fourth Wing TV Series

When last we heard about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, it was still in the works, but there did seem to be a holdup when it came to bringing Fourth Wing to the small screen. Yarros did admit in February she had yet to meet producer Michael B. Jordan (though maybe that's changed now she's been to sunny California). There has been a showrunner hired in Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Becket, and I'm legitimately hopeful this latest bit of info means fans will get their Emilio casting wish (or be let down gently), soon. Why else would she feel the need to tease a trip to Amazon?

Doubtless we won’t be getting this one on the 2025 TV schedule, though it would be a Christmas miracle if we could get it late in the year. But I just desperately want to see some forward momentum here. I still have sad thoughts about what happened with ACOTAR after the Sarah J Maas series ultimately got scrapped, but I care so much more deeply about Fourth Wing and its characters.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Deva Cassel walking into a room as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard trailer

Netflix’s Newest Period Drama Is Garnering Comparisons To The Crown, And I’m All In
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders around Seth Rogen at a desk in The Studio

Critics Have Seen Seth Rogen’s The Studio, And While Some Call The Apple TV+ Comedy A ‘Must-Watch,’ Others Are More Mixed On It

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) looks ahead in The Accountant 2, while Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) talks to someone in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The Audience Was Loving Ben Affleck’s ‘Tom Cruise Has Nothing On Me’ Joke While Talking The Accountant 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) looks ahead in The Accountant 2, while Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) talks to someone in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
The Audience Was Loving Ben Affleck’s ‘Tom Cruise Has Nothing On Me’ Joke While Talking The Accountant 2
Mikey Day addresses Weekend Update as Lord Gaga in an aristocratic outfit.
SNL Introduced Lady Gaga’s Husband Lord Gaga, And It Turned Out To Be An Elaborate Set-Up To Dunk On Colin Jost
Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.
If The Nicepool Justin Baldoni Stuff Is True, The Timeline Of When Deadpool And Wolverine Sneakily Roasted The Actor Is Startling
Deva Cassel walking into a room as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard trailer
Netflix’s Newest Period Drama Is Garnering Comparisons To The Crown, And I’m All In
Jason George, Jake Borelli, and Midori Francis for Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Grey’s Anatomy Actor Jason George Explains What It’s Like Filming Amidst Schmitt And Yasuda’s Departure
Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) wear orange space suits in Armageddon.
Ben Affleck Was ‘Throwing Up’ While Filming Key Armageddon Scene With Bruce Willis, But Michael Bay Has A Positive Take On It
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He&#039;s talking while sitting in a courtoom.
I Was Surprised Daredevil: Born Again's Rotten Tomatoes Critics And Audience Scores Matched, But I'm Not Thrilled With How It Compares To The OG Show
Whoopi Goldberg speaks on The View, while Jocinda Fowler (Halle Berry) on Moonfall
Rumors Swirled Halle Berry And Whoopi Goldberg Had Some BTS Drama. The Always Direct Former Bond Girl Responded
Sully, Mike and Boo grabbing on to a moving door as it descends down a track in Monster&#039;s Inc
Disney Parks Showed A First Look At The Monsters Inc Rollercoaster I've Always Wanted, But Now I Think I Might Be Filling A Scream Canister
Eddie at the 118 firehouse on 9-1-1.
I’ve Been Concerned About 9-1-1’s Eddie Possibly Moving To Texas, And Now The EP’s Latest Comments Really Make Me Nervous