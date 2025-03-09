Why Onyx Storm Fans Think There’s Finally Been Some Forward Movement On The Long-Awaited Fourth Wing Series (And I’m Hopeful)

It’s been several weeks since the latest book in the Empyrean Series, Onyx Storm, hit bookshelves. In the time since, along with the many theories running around about where the series is going, fans have a lot of questions about what’s next for Rebecca Yarros and the TV series that’s supposed to be coming based on her books. Well, the prolific author actually spent some time at Amazon this week, and while her post was pretty innocuous, the fans could read between the lines.

How Rebecca Yarros' Trip To Amazon Had Onyx Storm Fans' Tongues Wagging

Here’s what happened. Rebecca Yarros is taking a bit of a break from her Empyrean Series to work on a contemporary romance, but it seems she has some free time to do some work-adjacent travel. She hopped over to Amazon Studios for International Women’s Day. Amazon, of course, is where Fourth Wing has been set up as a TV series. Take a look at her full post, and see what she innocuously wrote below.

First, HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY! Second, peeps, I just spent the week in LA and we have such AMAZING things coming for you! I can’t wait to tell you all about, well, EVERYTHING! I hope you’re having the best weekend! ❤️

Yeah, I know her post is basically just a picture of Yarros in front of an Amazon sign, but it was enough for fans to go ahead and start connecting the dots. While I'm sure Amazon sells a lot of copies of Fourth Wing and currently is running a sale for Onyx Storm, the question is why would Yarros be at Amazon? Perhaps to talk Fourth Wing?

WE. ARE. READY. REBECCA! 🖤

Fourth wing tv series????

HOW DO I AUDITION FOR A DRAGON RIDER! I CAN DO MY OWN STUNTS😭

OH MY GOD!!!!!!! FOURTH WING!!!!!!!! Pleaseeeee❤️🔥

Fans have created wild TikToks throwing out theories with much less evidence in the past, and honestly I'm thinking they are onto something here. However, despite a lack of evidence about what was officially going on, that didn’t stop them from getting extra excited about the potential forward momentum when it comes to Fourth Wing Season 1.

Instead, several fan posts with hundreds of likes apiece were devoted to one popular fan casting: actor Emilio Sakyraya.

Praying for Emilio as either Garrick or Bodhi! (I’m sorry, but I seem to be one of the few who doesn’t see him as Xaden at all 🙈) 🐉

EMILIOOOOOOO PLEASEEEE

I just neeeeeed to know if it's Emilio 😭😭😭

Emilio Sakraya for Xaden or we all riot.

Yes, fans are so into this series they are already so far ahead of themselves and have started fancasting the upcoming TV series.

Where We Left Off With The Fourth Wing TV Series

When last we heard about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, it was still in the works, but there did seem to be a holdup when it came to bringing Fourth Wing to the small screen. Yarros did admit in February she had yet to meet producer Michael B. Jordan (though maybe that's changed now she's been to sunny California). There has been a showrunner hired in Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Becket, and I'm legitimately hopeful this latest bit of info means fans will get their Emilio casting wish (or be let down gently), soon. Why else would she feel the need to tease a trip to Amazon?

