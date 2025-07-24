So, Will We Get Overcompensating Season 2? Mary Beth Barone Shares What She Knows About Amazon’s Plan

Overcompensating premiered on the 2025 TV schedule back in May. That’s right, May, and we still haven’t found out if it’ll be renewed or not. Thankfully, now we have a little bit more insight into the show’s future, as one of its stars, Mary Beth Barone, shared what she knows about Amazon’s plan for the comedy.

It’s been a little over two months since people with an Amazon Prime subscription started watching Overcompensating. Overall, it’s gotten a lot of love from fans and critics alike, and it boasts a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, that begs the question: Why hasn’t Amazon renewed it yet? Well, that answer is still unclear; to both us and the cast, as Mary Beth Barone, who plays Grace and is a staff writer on the show, opened up about what she knows on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying:

We don’t know yet. Amazon, they’re still deciding. It’s a real will they, won’t they.

Mary Beth Barone Gives Seth the Exclusive on Being Dumped; Talks Overcompensating - YouTube Watch On

Well, this is better than nothing, and it's nice to know the show hasn't been axed.

But Amazon, you’re killing me! I need Season 2 of Overcompensating ! There’s so much potential in this wild series all about college and the relationships we form during that time. Season 1 was so genuinely funny, and the world deserves to see more of this incredible cast that includes Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone, Wally Baram and Holmes.

However, for now, we remain in a purgatory where we have to wonder if Overcompensating will get renewed or wind up on the list of shows canceled in 2025 .

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

While we wait for Overcompensating's renewal, you can stream Season 1 with an Amazon Prime subscription. That will also give you access to shows like Rings of Power, My Lady Jane, The Boys and so much more!

Barone’s comments are particularly disheartening because I’d assume that if there was forward momentum on the show’s renewal, she’d know. She and Skinner, who created and led this show, are really good friends and host a podcast together. So, I would guess if he knew the fate of his series, he’d tell her. However, these comments made it pretty clear that no one seems to know if this series will get renewed or not.

This, along with the lack of renewal for the Hulu show Adults , which also premiered in May, really makes me wonder what’s going on. Why haven’t the streamers made a call yet on these new comedies? I know it’s common for these choices to take a little while, and sometimes it can be months before we know if another season is coming. However, both Overcompensating and Adults generated quite a bit of buzz when they came out and gave us painfully accurate and funny coming-of-age stories that many want to see more of (including me).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Every year, a show I love gets canceled after one season – it was Amazon’s My Lady Jane last year – so I’m always on edge waiting for news about renewal.

I feel that way about Overcompensating, and I don’t think anyone really likes being in a will they, won’t they situation. So, hopefully, we get news about Season 2 soon, and hopefully it’s because this hilarious comedy gets more episodes.