Game Of Thrones Creators' New Netflix Show Just Cast A Couple Of Game Of Thrones Actors And More

Unquestionably, Game of Thrones made a significant pop culture impact, for better or worse when it comes to the legacy of the final season. After eight seasons of adventures in Westeros, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have moved on to the even wider world of Netflix, where they inked a $200 million overall deal to produce exclusive projects. The wheels are in fact starting to roll for their latest Netflix show and, okay, it seems that they haven't abandoned Westeros entirely, because former GOT actors have been cast, along with some others.

The bloody, gruesome minds behind George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones book-to-TV adaptation are seemingly giving a similar treatment to their new Netflix series, 3 Body Problem. It is an English-language adaptation of Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth's Past, a sci-fi book trilogy about alien invasion and human survival. And apparently, the actors who played Samwell Tarly and Davos Seaworth are in the mix. The stars who played those iconic characters, John Bradley and Liam Cummingham, respectively, have been officially cast, per Deadline.

The two actors behind the popular GOT characters didn't exactly share a whole lot of screentime with each other on Game of Thrones, so it'll certainly be interesting to see. Others who have been cast alongside them include Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Tsai Chin. They will also be joined by Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked: The Brokenwood Mysteries), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), and more. Alexander Woo (former writer on True Blood) also serves as a co-creator, executive producer and writer for the series.

The Game of Thrones creators have a few other Netflix projects coming down the pipeline, too. They and actor Hugh Jackman are, in fact, attached to executive produce the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Overstory. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be releasing their first film, called Metal Lords, later this year under the streaming platform about a bunch of kids in a heavy metal band. It will have another Game of Thrones executive producer on board, too, in Bernadette Caulfield.

With all these illustrious Netflix projects still in flux, fans are eagerly awaiting one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs, House of the Dragon, although David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aren't involved. The prequel is supposed to be released on HBO on January 1, 2022, and a whole lot of new actors are joining the franchise. Evidently, though, the show (even without the original creators) isn’t supposed to be too different from the original, Emmy-winning series.

Nevertheless, it would seem that once you're in the Game of Thrones family, you’re there for good with this latest casting news. Hopefully John Bradley's new character will handle an extraterrestrial invasion as well as Sam handled the White Walkers.