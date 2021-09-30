Game Of Thrones Vet Hannah Waddingham Shamelessly Confirmed Prop She Kept From HBO Hit

It’s been over two years since Game of Thrones came to an end but, even now, the show is still a hot topic amongst TV viewers, especially because of that less-than-thrilling final season. The show has also been discussed by its actors, like Hannah Waddingham, who is currently playing Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso. The actress, who portrayed Septa Unella, appeared in eight episodes of the HBO fantasy hit, and she’s now shamelessly confirming she still owns a prop from the show.

The Game of Thrones fandom runs deep, and Hannah Waddingham learned this very thing during her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The titular host couldn’t help but mention how big a fan she is of the show and proceeded to fangirl out a bit about the fact that she was speaking with Waddingham. It was during their chat that the Emmy-winning actress discussed the special prop she was able to keep once her work on the show was done:

Kelly: But here’s the thing. First of all, I heard that you kept the bell from ‘Shame, shame.’ That’s kind of messed up!Hannah: Well that’s also when you know that your character is really dead. When they give you, like, the hero thing of your character. They’re like, ‘And thank you very much and goodbye.’

The bell is definitely the perfect prop for Hannah Waddingham to have, as she'll be forever linked to it. Most can probably still ear the bell ring, as Septa passionately shouted “SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!” The iconic (and chilling) moment occurred in the Season 5 finale, specifically during Cersei Lannister’s Walk of Atonement to confess her sins. Since then the shot has become a viral gif, one that you've likely seen if you spend enough time on social media.

Hannah Waddingham is fortunate that she was able to take home that souvenir after her character was killed off. Some productions can be finicky when it comes to giving out props so, when they do, it's truly special. Plenty of stars have taken home props from their projects, and some even find creative ways to utilize them within their homes.

One can imagine that Hannah Waddingham relished her time on Game of Thrones, and the bell is certainly a nice momento to have from such a cool job. Honestly, I can't help but wonder if the actress still uses the bell from time to time and where she keeps it. I mean does she have it out for everyone to see or is it in storage?

Regardless, certainly want to hold on to that bell so, hopefully, Waddingham has it in a safe place. And if she were to lose, I'm sure the collective Game of Thrones fandom would jokingly yell, "SHAME! SHAME!" at such a development.

