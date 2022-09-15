Goodnight Mommy Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Seem To Agree About How The Naomi Watts Thriller Stands Up To The Original
The Austrian horror remake is coming to Amazon's Prime Video.
Remakes and reimaginings are still all the rage, even as the horror genre has been pushing the boundaries in past years. But Naomi Watts proved with The Ring that adapting foreign horror movies can have fantastic results, and she’s set to try it again with the upcoming release of Goodnight Mommy, which will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 16. Can this Austrian remake, directed by Matt Sobel, live up the original, which was one of the best horror movies of this century? The reviews are here, and the critics seem to be in agreement in regards to answering that question.
Naomi Watts will star as the titular Mother, whose face is covered in bandages following a supposed cosmetic surgery. When her twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at her country home, it’s quickly obvious that something is different about their mom, and the duo start to question the identity of the person they are living with. Let’s see what critics are saying.
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates the movie 3 skulls out of 5, praising Naomi Watts’ “captivating” performance, which the critic enjoys more than those of the Crovetti brothers. There is more character development but less dread in the updated version, the review states:
Patrick Cavanaugh of ComicBook.com also rates the film a 3 out of 5, agreeing that something is lost in Matt Sobel’s decision to focus on different aspects of the narrative than the Austrian original. However, these critics don’t agree when it comes to the actors, as this review states that the Crovettis, and particularly Cameron, are on par with Naomi Watts, and without the trio’s confident performances, Goodnight Mommy would not be a success. This critic says:
Alyse Wax of Collider is on the same page, calling this movie a great thriller, as long as you’re unfamiliar with the original. With that condition in place, the reviewer grades the remake a B, but that grade lowers to a C when comparing it to the Austrian version:
The remake falling into the psychological thriller category rather than horror, like the original, is a running theme throughout many of the reviews. David Rooney of THR, like his peers, says this isn’t going to keep anyone awake at night:
Michael Nordine of Variety says the film was better than he expected it to be, but there is really no reason to have a remake of the original, which is less than 10 years old. However, it could be a pleasant surprise for those who don’t know the twist of the original:
The critics all seem to be in agreement that the Naomi Watts-led remake doesn’t live up to the horror of its Austrian predecessor, but newcomers to the story are likely to enjoy the psychological thriller. Goodnight Mommy will be available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, September 16. You can also check out some more upcoming horror movies, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.
