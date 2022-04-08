Attack On Titan: The Best Moments From Season 4, Part 2

Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 has come to an end, and even though everyone thought it would be the finale, a Part 3 for the last season (supposedly) is on the way. While there were some amazing moments in Part 1 that really knocked my socks off, there were some moments in Part 2 that I just can’t get enough of.

From the moment the first fight began to the last episode, I was in awe from my couch each weekend as a new episode aired. For fans of the show, here are my top seven favorite moments from Season 4, Part 2 of Attack on Titan.

When It Was Literally Eren Vs Everyone In Shiganshina

The opening episode of Season 4, Part 2 of Attack on Titan, “Judgment,” had everyone in their feelings watching these two former comrades fight to the death. As Marley and Reiner are invading Shiganshina after the attack Paradis did on Marley, it’s an all-out brawl between Eren and everyone else.

While Reiner and Eren in their Armored and Attack Titan forms were the main highlight of the show, there were plenty of other instances of intense warfare and other uses of harm towards Eren, including using Porco’s Jaw Titan, as well as Pieck carrying a cannon on her back to take out Eren with the Marley soldiers. It was an intense fight scene and reminds me of why I fear those Titan-shifters so much.

When Zeke Turned Everyone Who Drank The Wine Into Titans - Including Falco

I have to say, this moment in the Attack on Titan episode “Two Brothers” was more heartbreaking than anything else but it was definitely one of the best scenes on here. When it was revealed in Part 1 of Season 4 that Zeke’s spinal fluid had been infused with the Marleyan red wine, it was a shocker to everyone when we found out that Falco had accidentally consumed some of it.

When Zeke screams, this causes everyone who drinks this wine to turn to Titans, which was originally his plan in Paradis to cause all-out chaos. However, Falco’s older brother tries to stop him when he does this, saying that Falco had consumed some of the wine and kids shouldn’t have to be involved with this.

But then Zeke basically said, ‘nah, screw them’ and screamed anyway, even though he had shared what it was like to have a brother not only a minute before. It was the biggest ‘f*** you’ moment in the show thus far and made me literally scream at my TV as I watched Falco turn into a Pure Titan. I was so upset.

When Gabi Sniped The Heck Out Of Eren

Also in the episode “Two Brothers” of Attack on Titan. To be honest, a part of me should have included Gabi on the most badass non-Titan shifter list because damn, this little girl does not miss. Playing out in slow-motion, we saw Eren emerge from his Titan form in order to make contact with Zeke, so that he could use the power of the Founding Titan. However, as he’s just about to touch Zeke, Gabi uses a high-powered rifle that was on the ground and chops Eren’s head clean off.

I don’t think I will ever get the image of Eren’s head spinning in mid-air out of my own head because I literally screamed at the television at the top of my lungs and couldn’t believe what I had just seen. Gabi is just a freaking killer, man. I can’t get over it.

All Of Episode 20

This episode, called “Memories of the Future” in Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 answered so much foreshadowing that I’ve been questioning for so long, and honestly, it lived up to the hype. This whole entire episode was originally Zeke taking Eren back into his memories to prove that their shared father, Grisha, was a horrible man, but later down the line, it’s revealed that Eren had been manipulating his father into doing these horrible tasks through the power of the Attack Titan and the ability to see the memories of other former Attack Titans.

It’s so confusing at first, which is why I had to re-watch the episode a couple of times before I fully understood what was going on, but it was just a mic drop when that happened, where it was revealed that Eren was pretty much in control this whole time and was never brainwashed by his father. Iconic in every way.

When Marley And Paradis Team Up To Take Down The Jaegerists

Hands down, these were some of the best Attack on Titan episodes in years and I loved watching every single second of them. At this point, it’s been established that in order to stop Eren and his fanatical group of Jaegerists from literally ending the world, both Marley and Paradis would have to team up in order to stop Eren. This, in turn, leads to a pretty sick fight scene at the port that leads out into the sea.

In both episodes, “Traitor” and “Retrospective,” I was on the edge of my seat. From watching the Armored and Female Titan take down all the Jaegarists to seeing Mikasa slice and dice up everyone to fearing for Armin’s life (and then remembering he’s also a Titan shifter), everything was animated so perfectly. I wanted to see so much more action but, at the end of the day, we have to save some of it for Part 3, right?

When The Scouts Genuinely Had Fun On Marley’s Shoreline

I’m still crying, don’t remind me.

In the finale of Season 4, Part 2 of Attack on Titan, called “The Dawn of Humanity,” the Scouts arrived secretly in Marley to potentially align with the Subjects of Ymir Protection Group, but before then, I can’t help but think of how beautiful it was to actually see them having fun again. It reminded me of Season 1 of Attack on Titan where the world felt so much smaller and not as complicated.

Watching Sasha (rest her soul) eat ice cream with Connie and Jean, seeing Mikasa and Eren share a cone, even the partying scene later on where they’re all drinking and having a fun time - it made me so sad to realize that this is the last time we’ll probably ever see them truly happy again. And now I’m even sadder. Definitely one of the best moments.

When The Rumbling Finally Arrived In Marley

I had a lot of feelings about the “The Dawn of Humanity” in Season 4, Part 2 of Attack on Titan, and one of them was literal fear when the Rumbling finally arrived on the shoreline of Marley. The moment those Colossal Titans emerged from the water, destroying everything in their path and starting literal hell made me quiver in fear and stare in awe.

It was like a combination of excitement for the continuation of the rest of the story, mixed in with the reality that this crazy plan of genocide was seriously happening and all these innocent people were going to be murdered. I still can’t get over it, even a few days after the finale aired. It just makes me more excited for Part 3.

Part 3 is a while away, with it expected to come out some time in 2023, but until then, I suppose I’ll just have to relive this show and re-watch all of these amazing moments again - I’ll dedicate my heart to the cause of re-watching, if you will.