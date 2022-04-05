3 Reasons Why I'm Overjoyed That There Will Be A Part 3 To Attack On Titan's Final Season (And Also Why I'm Super Annoyed)

Okay, at this point, the “Final” Season of Attack on Titan feels about as “final” as the one found in the title of the never-ending video game series, Final Fantasy, as we just recently learned that there will be a Part 3 to the “Final Season” of the popular anime series. Now, don’t get me wrong. I consider this good news –for the most part– and I’m not entirely complaining. A third part to Season 4, means we’ll get an all new intro theme, and I’m always down for that. It also means that we’ll see some more heroics from the badass non-titan characters, and I’m eagerly anticipating that as well.

At the same time, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Because even though I still consider Attack on Titan the best under-the-radar show on television, I’m also more than a little annoyed that I’ll have to wait until 2023 to (hopefully) see the conclusion of this epic series. Will it all be worth it? Well, I’m thinking so, which is why I have three reasons for why a third part to Season 4 is a smart move… and one reason why I’m a little peeved.

(Image credit: Funimation)

The Show Feels Like There Is Still A Lot More Story To Tell

When I saw that there was only one more episode left to Part 2 of the “Final” Season, I was more than a little confused. In the penultimate episode of Part 2, to which there was a great deal of foreshadowing leading up to Season 4, we got the remaining members of the Survey Corps teaming up with a few of the Marleyans in an attempt to stop the Yeagerists from helping Eren Yeager succeed. It was an intense battle, but our heroes won, and they were seemingly on their way to stop Eren’s genocidal mission. But… it didn’t feel like the penultimate episode to an entire series that has been going on for almost an entire decade now.

Instead, it felt like what it was – a lead-up to a Part 3. And you know what, I’m all for this, since the last thing I want the show to do is race to the finish. I feel there is so much more to see of Eren’s plans, and it seems like we’re just seeing the Survey Corps. bond with their former enemies for the first time. I also feel like there’s still a great deal we don’t know about the history of the titans. We got to see some of the most terrifying main Titans this season, but I feel like there’s still a lot that we don’t know about some of the past titans, and I’m hoping that a Part 3 to Season 4 can clear all that up, which would make it closer to the manga. Speaking of which…

(Image credit: Funimation)

There Might Now Possibly Be A Different Conclusion For the Anime Than The Divisive Manga Conclusion

Now, let it be known that I have not actually sat down and read the manga that the Attack on Titan anime is based off of. That said, I am SO deeply into the anime (and those wait times were SO long), that I basically know everything that happens in the manga from reading about it online. And this includes the SUPER divisive ending to the manga, which a lot of fans will tell you is just as –if not worse– than the controversial Game of Thrones ending.

Now, I won’t spoil what happens for you here, but let me just tell you that I know the manga ending, and, well, let’s just say it could be a lot better. That said, I think that a Part 3 of the anime can really get the team to consider an ending that might be more aligned with everything that’s come before it, and I’m hoping that a Part 3 can give fans of both the manga and the anime an ending worthy of this amazing series. We can all hope, at least.

(Image credit: Funimation)

A Part 3 Gives Me Even More Attack on Titan To Look Forward To

Honestly, if it were up to me, Attack on Titan would never end. Okay, let me take that back since I don't want Attack on Titan to turn into One Piece or anything like that. But, needless to say, I don't want the series to end just yet, and a Part 3 gives me at least (I'll get back to that "at least" in a second) one extra season with some of my favorite characters in television history.

And I'm really excited about that! Levi, Mikasa, Armin, Connie, Jean, Gabi, they're all here! Plus, we just got Annie back since she thawed out from her captivity. What I'm trying to say is, I seriously would have been bummed if the series ended this past weekend. That said…

(Image credit: Funimation)

It Really Never Should Have Been Called The “Final” Season If It Was Going To Be Broken Up Into Three Parts

Okay, so I've been super positive up to this point about a Part 3 to the "Final" Season, but what kind of "Final Season" takes three years to complete? I'm dead serious! "The Other Side Of the Sea," which was the first episode of the supposed "Final Season" debuted back in December of 2020. Like, what?!

When I wrote about the best episodes of Attack on Titan back in 2020, I was under the impression that I was about to witness the end of one of my favorite series of all time, and I was so excited. But now, that excitement, while still present, is no longer palpable, since I never thought I would have to wait literal YEARS for that conclusion to come into fruition.

Plus, I'm not even certain that Part 3 will even be the final part to this awesome series. Yes, given what I know about the manga, it really shouldn't go on past a Part 3, but can I really trust them now that we're getting something after Part 2? What if there's a Part 4? Or a Part 5? I mean, why did they even call it the Final Season? I get that it has something to do with the arcs in the manga, but couldn't they have just called it Season 4 rather than "The Final Season"? It kind of feels a little ridiculous in retrospect now.

Still and all, I'm still super pumped that I have more Attack on Titan in the not-too-distant future to look forward to. But what do you think? Are you pleased or are you upset by this news? Well, whichever side you fall on, make sure to swing by here often for much more Attack on Titan news!