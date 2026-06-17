I'm Bummed Harley Quinn Is Still Waiting On Season 6 Update, But This Spinoff News Is Glorious
Love, love, love.
For all the upcoming DC TV shows that have my rapt attention, with Lanterns’ light in particular hopefully guiding us to some bright days. But still no word regarding the future for one of DC’s most consistently enjoyable original series to date, HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, which wrapped its fifth season back in March 2025 without any publicized plans for Season 6 popping up on the 2026 TV schedule. It’s a pop culture travesty, I say, but one that could be lessened thanks to potential spinoff news.
February brought Kaley Cuoco’s most recent Season 6 update, which was little more than a “We’re up for it if the studio is,” but four months later, co-showrunner Dean Lorey revealed that he and writer Chris Marrs crafted what I’ll just assume is an amazing pilot script for a potential spinoff centering on everyone’s favorite hulking, venom-addicted monster-man: Bane.
Lorey initially shared the Bane-tastic news on Instagram in mid-June, posting a shot of the title page of the script, which was penned back in 2024, as well as the following message:
Nothing about Bane is tiny, to be sure, but I feel like I can say with authority that everything about Bane IS a treat. And he's also probably my favorite character in the HQ-verse, at least beyond Harley herself, as Cuoco's take is probably my favorite of the character's many on-screen versions, other than the late, great Arleen Sorkin's OG work on Batman: The Animated Series.
Dean Lorey was also a showrunner for the animated series' first spinoff, Kite-Man, for which Marrs served as a writer, so if anyone would be able to get this Bane series going at Warner Bros., he's got some of the best chances. The fact that "the studio loved it" can only be a good thing, although it's unclear when that presentation was made, and if anything else has been spoken about it in the meantime.
Speaking of speaking, as it were, Loren shared a NEW update a week after the initial spinoff post, which features the always amazing comedian James Adomian back in character as the Batman rogue. Check it out below!
A post shared by Dean Lorey (@deanlorey)
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I doubt if this is the kind of thing where writing to congress-people and local representatives will have much of an impact on whether HBO Max execs decide to further spread its DC animation wings for a standalone Bane series, but I dare say it wouldn't hurt.
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This part of Dean Lorey's message has me quite hyped up, as it halfway implies that there was enough goodwill and positivity from the previous one to justify taking this next step. As he put it:
"Yet" is the word of the day, people. So tell everyone you know to tell everyone they know to start clamoring for HBO Max to order up a Bane-centric spinoff. Not that I even know what this show could be about, or whether it should stick to the normal beats or if it should go in completely different directions to lean into the character's family life and non-villainous duties.
Whatever the case, all five seasons of Harley Quinn, and the lone season of Kite-Man, can be streamed in full via HBO Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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