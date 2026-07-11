I’m Excited And Nervous After Batman: Caped Crusader’s EP Teases The Joker’s Arrival In Season 2

Superhero fans have been waiting a while for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 and, now, it’s finally set to premiere amid the 2026 TV schedule. The first trailer for the new season teases the introductions of several classic villains but, of course, the most iconic among them is the Joker. The Dark Knight’s archenemy briefly appears at the tail end of Season 1, and he’s now expected to make his full debut this time around. Now, I have all kinds of feelings after an EP details the creative team’s take on the character.

Through the years, there have been plenty of portrayals of the Joker across TV and cinema, with each interpretation bringing something new to the table. It sounds like the Caped Crusader team is also striving to do something “different” when it comes to their version of the Clown Prince of Crime. Ironically, though, when executive producer James Tucker spoke to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend about this fresh take on Mr. J., he actually explained how it harkened back to the character’s roots:

We went back to his first appearance in Batman issue one. He’s sitting at a desk, not smiling. He’s got a dead stare. That image is where we jumped off from. That panel was captivating – what if life is the joke to him?

In the realm of animation, shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and The Batman, have depicted a somewhat more gleeful takes on Joker, who enjoy inflicting chaos on Gotham City. Mark Hamill’s iconic version of the baddie has more layers but, for the most part, he can also be campy and quippy (when he’s not being downright scary). So far, Caped Crusader’s version of the antagonist isn’t so much interested in fooling someone with a bang flag gun than he is talking about the complexities of the human condition, and I love that.

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The Season 2 trailer features hints of dialogue from Joker, who calls Batman to tell him he’s “come to awaken [him] and to show [him] something.” When the Bat asks what the mysterious man wants to show, the purple-clad baddie says, “what you are.” Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Clearly, this is a man who’s eager to not simply toy with the World’s Greatest Detective but to understand what makes him tick. The creative team is still keeping details on the character mostly under wraps (including the identity of the person voicing him). Still, Tucker shared more about making a unique version of this larger-than-life bad guy:

We also went back to his roots in German Expressionist cinema, because the image of the Joker was based on a silent film called The Man Who Laughs, with Conrad Veidt. We wanted to make him as stark and as different and as opposite to what people have come to expect from the Joker, yet honour his origins. He’s very different – and his motivations are a little different than typically what the Joker’s motivations are..

Considering how many versions of the Gotham City rogue have been created over the years, I’m excited to see that the Caped Crusader team is going for something so new. What makes me nervous, though, is how the people of the aforementioned town are going to suffer due to his machinations. During his brief scene in the Season 1 finale’s epilogue, the villain proved how sadistic he could be by killing several victims as part of his Joker toxin experiments.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Joker, of course, will be accompanied by a number of other notable villains like The Riddler, the Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow