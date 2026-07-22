I Love Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Way More Than The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe may have arrived long after The Big Bang Theory and its spinoffs, but it's easily my favorite in the lineup by a mile. Kevin Sussman's Stuart was a meek comic book owner in the original series, and while not a ton has changed about that, he's easily the most captivating leading man in this hilarious comedy series.

That's just one of the many reasons I'm encouraging everyone to check out this series with an HBO Max subscription when it premieres on July 23rd, regardless of their feelings on TBBT, Young Sheldon, or Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. This show is something completely different than all of those, and it's a great thing.

(Image credit: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory Was A Show About "Geeks" Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Is For Them

While co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady may take offense to The Big Bang Theory being about "geeks," there's no denying the show had that reputation and gained some ire from those communities for the representation. Rest assured, while TBBT might've been about the geeks, there's no denying that Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is for the geeks.

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The new series leans into the growing trend of sci-fi franchises embracing the concept of a multiverse, as Stuart is tasked by another version of himself with trying to save the universe by traveling through different realities. Along for the ride are familiar faces from Big Bang: his friend Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), his love interest Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and the heel of the original series, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

Together, they pop up in different realities, the rules of which gradually unfold throughout the course of each episode. This creates an intriguing premise in which the characters are forced to adapt to weird circumstances either imagined or based on famous franchises, as seen in the trailer. I can't really talk spoilers, but the trailer features nods to The Matrix, as well as Mr. Freeze from DC Comics.

The show not only beautifully leans into the modern trope of universe-hopping adventures, but Stuart Fails To Save The Universe may do it better than any I've seen so far. It also makes plenty of references to pop culture, as well as past events in The Big Bang Theory. Don't worry, most of the references are done in a way that even someone casually familiar with the series will pick up on, but there are treats in store for those who are deep into the original show.

(Image credit: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The Series Is Laugh Out Loud Funny, And Unlike Anything I Expected

I think what surprised me most about Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is just how hilarious it is. While The Big Bang Theory and other shows might've given me a chuckle occasionally, there were more than a few moments in the new series I found laugh-out-loud funny, and I'm ready to rewatch it all over again.

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Part of this is due to the tonal shift, which can be a bit jarring at first. I can't say I ever imagined any of these characters swearing, or expected so much violence in a show like this, but it's always warranted. It may not appeal to everyone who watched The Big Bang Theory, admittedly, but for those who enjoy the average superhero movie, you'll feel right at home watching this.

I think there's a comparison here to be made between The Big Bang Theory and Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is similar to when Better Call Saul came out after Breaking Bad. Both share some connective tissue, while also being about two entirely different things. I can't say a lot more than I love it way more than I ever did TBBT, but since it couldn't exist without the original, it's given me a new appreciation for the series.

As mentioned, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe premieres on July 23rd at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. I cannot stress enough how everyone should be tuning into this series to check it out, because it really is that good.