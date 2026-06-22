I Really Want The Penguin Season 2, But Colin Farrell Revealed His Conditions For Returning

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and audiences are invested in upcoming DC movies. The studio's co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe, although Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is set outside of it. The TV spinoff The Penguin got me way more invested in that property, and I've been hoping we'd eventually get a Season 2. Colin Farrell recently addressed that possibility, and what his conditions would be for reprising his role on the small screen.

What we know about The Batman Part II is limited, but cameras are up and it's expected to hit theaters in October of 2027. I've been holding out hope that The Penguin gets another season following its Emmy-winning first season, and during a conversation with People Farrell spoke about the idea of his show returning. In his words:

Should we? Can we get there? Could we justify a second or a third season when the first season was as strong as it was? They're the conversations that we still need to have.

As much as I want another season of The Penguin, I respect Colin Farrell's perspective. Given what a huge success the first season was, the actor wants to make sure that any future installments feel earned and that the material is just as strong. Expectations are high, so the series needs to be another slam dunk if the cast and crew reunite to tell another story about Oswald Cobblepot and Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone.

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The Penguin helped to increase my investment in The Batman franchise, so I'm really hoping we'll get another installment of the TV spinoff. But the first season left behind a wildly successful legacy including a whopping nine Emmy wins. Later in the same interview, Colin Farrell spoke more about possibly getting another season after Part II hits theaters. In his words:

But maybe when the shooting on that is completed, maybe we'll start thinking about a second and third season of Penguin. But it would have to justify itself. It'd have to be amazing because [showrunner] Lauren LeFranc and her team did such an extraordinary job in the first season.

He's not wrong. As much as I want to see more of this series, I'd want a second or third season to live up to the first one's high standards. So it'll take the right story to convince not only Colin Farrell but Matt Reeves and company to bring back the TV spinoff. We'll just have to wait and see if/when that happens.

The Penguin is streaming now on HBO Max, and The Batman: Part II will hit theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans will have to be patient for news about not only the movie, but its TV spinoff as well.