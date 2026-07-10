An Umbrella Academy Star Has The Perfect Idea For A Reboot (And I Hope Netflix Is Listening)

There are mixed feelings when any TV series comes to an end, as it’s impossible to make everyone happy about each character and storyline. And The Umbrella Academy, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, was no exception to that according to fan reactions.

But we live in a world where TV series are rebooted and revisited, so it’s not surprising that Ryan Lu asked Aidan Gallagher, aka Number Five, in an interview for Delulu, about whether he’d ever want to see The Umbrella Academy return in some way. And Gallagher revealed he would be on board, if it were to come back as an animated series. He said:

I think as an animated show, it would free up the show. You’d be able to do comic book stuff that we couldn’t do in a live-action show. You could be more creative, I think. It would be an automatic yes from me if they decided to do an animated version.

After three well-received seasons of The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá, opinions about the fan favorite series started to change as it neared its end. The wonderfully odd tale about the Hargreeves siblings with world-altering powers questioned whether you can really save the world and yourselves. While it didn’t suffer the fate of many beloved series that Netflix has canceled, it did shorten the original plan from ten episodes to six and left some storylines feeling incomplete and unsatisfying. The shorter season left fans hurt and wanting more, and an animated series is the perfect solution.

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Throughout the run of the live-action Umbrella Academy series, Aidan Gallagher had the wild task of playing an aged man in his 13-year-old body. Being a boy with the ability to jump through space and time sounds cool. Until you get stuck in a future apocalyptic world and are unable to get back until after you’ve survived on your own for decades, only to have to revert to your teenage body when you return to your timeline. Aidan Gallagher’s nuanced performance was a standout among the talented ensemble.

Unfortunately, an animated version of The Umbrella Academy is destined for the 2026 TV schedule, but it should be, and could potentially show up down the line. Animated TV series like X-Men ’97 and What If…? show that there’s an appetite for showcasing comic book characters in such a way. The promise of delving deeper into the things that you can’t do in live action, either because they’d be too expensive or just not possible to pull off, is certainly intriguing.

It would also help bring the cast together because they could record their voice performances from pretty much anywhere while they’re working on other projects. An animated series could also dig back into threads that weren’t fully finished in the series to provide a more complete conclusion. The Umbrella Academy ended without answering the question of what happened to Sloane Hargreeves (Genesis Rodriguez) or addressing her fate directly, and it would help ease fan frustration if they could dedicate an animated episode to the Sparrow Academy member that Luther (Tom Hopper) fell for.

Yes, there are plenty of new and upcoming original shows available on Netflix, but an order of animated The Umbrella Academy episodes is definitely something that I’d check out. Fingers crossed, as I try to will that into being.