Harry Potter's OG Director Talks The Big ‘Challenge’ Of Creating A New TV Series, And I Totally See His Point

As excitement brews for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series , fans of the Wizarding World have been left speculating how the magical reboot will (hopefully) capture the essence of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books while standing apart from the iconic film franchise. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films and helped create one of the most successful film franchises to date, recently weighed in on the monumental task awaiting the creators. Honestly, his comments make a ton of sense.

Columbus shared his thoughts with Empire Magazine (via Nerd Informants) on the creative crossroads the series faces, explaining how its relationship to the films could make or break its success. The director, who helped bring Hogwarts to life for millions of fans in the first two of the Harry Potter movies (in order) , offered his invaluable perspective on the upcoming project.

There’s a certain stylistic quality to those films you either have to depart [from] or you have to embrace. Do they completely rethink the look of Hogwarts? Do they use the John Williams theme? I don’t know how you do that. But I look forward to seeing it.

And he’s not wrong. The dark look and unique feel of the original films—featuring the late, great Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, Alan Rickman’s unforgettable Severus Snape, and the timeless music of John Williams—set the benchmark for how fans imagine the Wizarding World. Producers of the series say they intended the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation to be closer in line and more faithful adaptation of Rowling’s books . However, if the series leans too heavily into nostalgia, it risks being seen as derivative. On the flip side, reinventing Hogwarts, the characters, and its iconic themes could alienate loyal fans who’ve spent over two decades cherishing the originals.

However, the veteran Home Alone director also acknowledged the potential advantages the series has in its corner. With more time to explore Rowling’s world, the creators can dive deeper into the stories and characters that didn’t make it into the films. The filmmaker noted:

Look, I wish them luck. With the TV series, you have the opportunity to basically film the entire book. So that’s exciting. They can get into things that we could never get into - [like] the character of Peeves, who we tried to put in the first film. They’ve got a bit of a challenge, I think.

Let’s pause and appreciate that Columbus said the magic word: Peeves. The mischievous poltergeist, who terrorized students and staff alike in the books, was infamously cut from the movies , much to fans’ disappointment. The idea that Peeves—and other rich details from the books—could finally make their on-screen debut will surely make Potterheads cheer, though they may be skeptical of the forthcoming Harry Potter series.

Still, the shadow of the original series looms large. The HP films didn’t just define a generation; they became a cultural cornerstone, with their impact still being felt in theme parks, spin-offs, and cosplay conventions worldwide. So, only time will tell if the new show, which will be available to stream with a Max subscription , can overcome the original series' cultural impact.

There is no official word yet on casting or how the series plans to tackle these challenges, but one thing is clear: Chris Columbus is right—this is no small task.