Kylie Jenner Uses Her Friends As A Fashion Sounding Off Board: 'Are We Wearing This This Summer?' 'Honestly, No'
Fashion squad activate!
Kylie Jenner is more than makeup these days, pivoting her beverage brand to better fit her Gen Z demographic and continuing to drop hot looks for the coming seasons through her clothing brand Khy. The Kardashian-Jenner family members know a thing or two about celebrity fashion, but it sounds like the Kardashians’ youngest sister prefers to lean on her friends when it comes to setting the summer trends.
The Kardashians star spoke with Vogue about her fashion brand, which she’s apparently very involved in. Jenner in the office at least once a week, she said, and blowing up people’s phones constantly. She works with inspiration boards, sketches and ultimately samples. “A million samples,” actually, is what Kylie Jenner wants to see, and that’s where her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou comes in. Jenner said:
While Kylie Jenner may have the final say on what items make Khy’s collections, her friends definitely hold power within the operation. For instance, Jenner said for her latest drop Stassie Karanikolaou didn’t like where the denim sat on her back, so the item was changed in production.
Those in Kylie’s inner circle even received the summer collection back in winter so they could discuss what items they’d still be interested in wearing months later. Her friends had crazy influence over whether or not they thought a look would still feel fresh, as Jenner said:
That’s a wild amount of trust to put in the hands of her friends, and Kylie Jenner is lucky to have such talented and fashion-forward people at her disposal. She said it’s not just her friends, however, who can effect change within Khy:
This management style might go back to the lessons she learned from her sisters in being kind to everyone you work with so they want to keep working with you. It sounds like Kylie Jenner is very involved in her fashion line but also willing to listen and trust others’ expertise, and she’s not afraid to change the line’s aesthetic.
Last year, Jenner went with a summer of sexy and followed that with a lot of white for winter and risqué cutouts that had me wondering about all that exposed skin in colder climates. We won’t have to wait long now to see what trends Kylie Jenner and her squad have picked to sport now that the weather is warming up.
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Meanwhile, we’ve also got our eye on the 2026 TV schedule as we continue to wait for news regarding new episodes of The Kardashians. For now the first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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