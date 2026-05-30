Kylie Jenner Uses Her Friends As A Fashion Sounding Off Board: 'Are We Wearing This This Summer?' 'Honestly, No'

Kylie Jenner is more than makeup these days, pivoting her beverage brand to better fit her Gen Z demographic and continuing to drop hot looks for the coming seasons through her clothing brand Khy. The Kardashian-Jenner family members know a thing or two about celebrity fashion, but it sounds like the Kardashians’ youngest sister prefers to lean on her friends when it comes to setting the summer trends.

The Kardashians star spoke with Vogue about her fashion brand, which she’s apparently very involved in. Jenner in the office at least once a week, she said, and blowing up people’s phones constantly. She works with inspiration boards, sketches and ultimately samples. “A million samples,” actually, is what Kylie Jenner wants to see, and that’s where her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou comes in. Jenner said:

She knows me so well, we’ve known each other since we were 11, so she’ll come over and as a last check, I’ll make her try everything on — I love her attention to detail.

While Kylie Jenner may have the final say on what items make Khy’s collections, her friends definitely hold power within the operation. For instance, Jenner said for her latest drop Stassie Karanikolaou didn’t like where the denim sat on her back, so the item was changed in production.

Latest Videos From

Those in Kylie’s inner circle even received the summer collection back in winter so they could discuss what items they’d still be interested in wearing months later. Her friends had crazy influence over whether or not they thought a look would still feel fresh, as Jenner said:

I’m asking, ‘Are we wearing this next summer?’ And if they’re like ‘Honestly, no,’ then I’ll kill it.

That’s a wild amount of trust to put in the hands of her friends, and Kylie Jenner is lucky to have such talented and fashion-forward people at her disposal. She said it’s not just her friends, however, who can effect change within Khy:

I’m listening to my friends. I’m listening to everyone on my team, my customers. I think we’re really trying to make people happy.

This management style might go back to the lessons she learned from her sisters in being kind to everyone you work with so they want to keep working with you. It sounds like Kylie Jenner is very involved in her fashion line but also willing to listen and trust others’ expertise, and she’s not afraid to change the line’s aesthetic.

Last year, Jenner went with a summer of sexy and followed that with a lot of white for winter and risqué cutouts that had me wondering about all that exposed skin in colder climates. We won’t have to wait long now to see what trends Kylie Jenner and her squad have picked to sport now that the weather is warming up.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, we’ve also got our eye on the 2026 TV schedule as we continue to wait for news regarding new episodes of The Kardashians. For now the first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.