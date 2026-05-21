I Should’ve Known One Stressful Stranger Things Season 5 Scene Was Just The Duffer Brothers ‘F--king With’ The Audience
Those dastardly Duffers!
Ahead of Stranger Things’ final season, fans were vocally worried about nearly everything, but few things inspired more impassioned theories than Steve’s fate. The creators kept fans stressing over Steve potentially dying in one heroic fashion or another, and the trailers for the split-apart season didn’t help matters. Of course, Joe Keery’s character survived the finale’s events, making the start of the 2026 TV schedule that much less depressing, and now Matt and Ross Duffer admit that they intentionally played into that widespread worry.
Beyond the general idea that major TV characters tend to become victim fodder in final seasons, the Steve-centric paranoia came to a head in the final episode as he was dangling from the radio tower, and his fingers let go before anyone reached down to grab him. And then a gobsmacking cut to black! The joke was on us, though, because Hawkins’ finest head of hair was indeed saved and went on to keep crushing at life.
Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (also streaming on YouTube), the Duffer brothers admitted that bit with Steve was the very rare instance where they pointedly and purposefully stoked fan fear just for the sh-ts and giggles of it all. Here’s how Matt Duffer addressed it:
Elsewhere during the interview, Ross Duffer explained in more specific terms just how they f-cked with fans. As it turns out, the brothers were inspired to go a little further with that shot than what they'd originally filmed. As he put it:
While in the midst of filming the seemingly endless number of scenes that made up the finale, and the final season at large, it makes sense that certain visuals like Steve's radio tower dangle just didn't get enough coverage on the day. Would it have turned out fine if they'd just kept what they had to begin with? Maybe, maybe not. No reason to speculate, though, since they absolutely went back and beefed that part of the scene up a little.
Ross Duffer continued:
Surely they didn't have the cut-to-black moment in mind initially. I do wish there was some kind of measurement that clocked how many gasps happened during the moment when it seemed like he was a goner.
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When it comes to the actor himself, Keery knows that Stranger Things provided him the role of a lifetime, and that for some people, he may always be known as Steve Harrington, which is just fine with him. He’s more into his music era now anyway.
The Duffer brothers’ efforts at Netflix aren’t yet extinguished, either. Fans can find their latest executive-produced series, the upcoming horror series The Boroughs, streaming via Netflix subscription starting on Thursday, May 21.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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