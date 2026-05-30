Why Hannah Waddingham And Jason Sudeikis Have A 'Love-Hate Relationship' While Making Ted Lasso

One of the most important relationships in Ted Lasso is the friendship between Ted and Rebecca. We’ll get to see them return soon too, with Season 4 of Ted Lasso set to premiere this summer on the 2026 TV schedule . With that in mind, Hannah Waddingham recently spoke about her dynamic with Jason Sudeikis, the actor behind the titular character and co-creator of the show, specifically explaining why they have a “love-hate relationship” when it comes to one element of the show.

Now, it’s important to note that Waddingham has always spoken very highly of both Ted Lasso and Jason Sudeikis. However, in an interview with Variety , the production delays surrounding Season 3 did come up. Reports claimed that the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 was long because the SNL alum kept rewriting scenes. The Rebecca actress was asked about this and whether Season 4 ran more smoothly. In response, she said:

There’s always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works. He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you’ve got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute.

It sounds like Sudeikis isn’t afraid to make updates to his show as they go along. It also seems like this has stayed true as they’ve worked on Season 4 of Ted Lasso.

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While the production delays between Seasons 2 and 3 were not confirmed, it seems like Jason Sudeikis is well known for making lots of changes. Notably, Season 2 of Ted Lasso aired in 2021, and then Season 3 premiered in 2023. So, it took two years to make it.

Meanwhile, it's been three years since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended . After a few years of hiatus, production on Season 4 started in the summer of 2025, and it will be released on August 5 for those with an Apple TV subscription . We don’t know if rewrites and changes impacted the show’s production timeline for its newest episodes.

Anyway, again, Waddingham did candidly admit that she has a “love-hate relationship” with the Ted actor when it comes to this element of filming. However, she also said she’s “blessed" to be in "this AFC Richmond family.”

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Listen, with every relationship there’s bound to be a bit of tension or conflict. It’s perfectly normal. It sounds like when it comes to Waddingham and Sudeikis’ working relationship, they might butt heads a bit when it comes to last-minute changes. However, overall, the actress made it clear how much she adores working on this great Apple TV show .

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Now, to see what the cast and crew of Ted Lasso have in store for us, you can catch the Season 4 premiere on August 5. Ted and Rebecca will both be back for this new era as the focus shifts from Richmond's men's team to a new women's team, and I know I'm very excited to see Waddingham and Sudeikis working together again.