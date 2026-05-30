Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Did Not Have An Acrimonious Split, But I Still Didn't See His Latest Gushing Coming
This is some serious praise.
Pete Davidson’s dating history is quite extensive, as he’s been with plenty of high-profile women, from Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale to Emily Ratajkowski and Elsie Hewitt. Of course, Kim Kardashian is also on that list, as she and the comedian were involved between 2021 and 2022. After Kardashian and Davidson called it quits, sources indicated that the relationship ended amicably and that there was no bad blood. Even still, Davidson’s recent piece of praise for the SKIMS founder was not something I was expecting to hear.
During a recent episode of The Pete Davidson Show, the titular star welcomed fellow comic Nikki Glaser, with whom he discussed a myriad of topics. Glaser and Davidson eventually began to talk about Kim Kardashian, and Davidson posed a question: “Isn’t it crazy Kim’s good at acting?” Glaser then agreed with that assessment, saying, “She’s great.” The King of Staten Island star didn’t hold back his positive thoughts either, as he recalled the moment his ex decided she wanted to try her hand at acting:
Davidson further praised Kardashian for being “so good at acting,” while Glaser called her “so smart” (and I really can’t argue with that latter point given how she worked to get that billionaire status). Kim Kardashian has been building a name for herself as an actress in recent years, having most recently landed leading roles in American Horror Story and All’s Fair. Kardashian is also co-starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, in which she co-stars alongside Glaser.
Honestly, refreshing to hear Davidson talk about his ex-girlfriend in such a positive light. I may not have seen the comments coming myself, but they do track with what’s been reported about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship. The pair met in 2021 while Kardashian was hosting Saturday Night Live, and what followed were months of reported rendezvous between the pair. Kardashian confirmed the relationship around March 2022 and, by May of that year, they even attended the Met Gala together.
By August 2022, Kardashian and Davidson had allegedly broken up due to their “demanding schedules,” though it was also said that the two had decided just to be friends. The breakup was allegedly still somewhat hard for Davidson initially, though, and it was reported that he was getting support from Orlando Bloom (his co-star on the upcoming film Wizards!). Even by 2024, though, it was reported that Davidson and Kardashian still talked, as he’s allegedly still friends with “pretty much all his exes.”
I now can’t help but wonder if there will come a time when Davidson and Kardashian book a TV show or movie down the road, given the latter’s rising acting career. Surely, a studio would jump at the chance to book the pair for a comedy or drama, and I could easily see such a project earning significant buzz. That’s just a pipe dream at the moment, of course but, in the meantime, I’m curious to see how Kardashian’s career as an actress continues to develop.
Check out Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate and All’s Fair, which are both available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Those who prefer reality TV, though, can also watch the mogul and her relatives on all seven seasons of The Kardashians on the previously mentioned streamer. Also, stream The Pete Davidson Show using a Netflix subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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