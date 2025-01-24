I Binged Netflix's XO, Kitty, And There Are 3 Reasons It Needs To Be Renewed For Season 3

Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 lie ahead.

The state of teen TV soaps might be the bleakest it’s ever been, but XO, Kitty’s return amid the 2025 TV schedule, is giving me some hope. The second season brought even more drama and To All the Boys easter eggs than the first, as Kitty (Anna Cathcart) finds herself in yet another love triangle while trying to reconnect with her Korean heritage and family. I've already watched the entire season and, at this point, I'm seriously hoping for more.

With only eight episodes, it was easy to binge-watch the series — though I did have to pause a few times to ask myself what Kitty was thinking. In true Netflix fashion, the season concluded with a cliffhanger, but the ending isn’t the only reason why I’m hoping the series gets renewed for Season 3.

(Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

I Need Kitty And Min Ho To Be Endgame

XO, Kitty is a classic romantic comedy, so it’s no surprise that Kitty constantly finds herself with a variety of suitors to choose from. Season 1 ended with her and Dae (Choi Min-young) officially breaking up, Kitty admitting she has a crush on Yuri (Gia Kim), and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) declaring his love for her on her plane ride home. While I admit that after the first season (I was firmly Team Yuri), my opinions have definitely changed.

Min Ho really stepped up this season, becoming a solid contender for Kitty and the fans' hearts. Even though he told Kitty he was over her, his actions say otherwise. He was constantly there to pick her up when she fell down — metaphorically and physically — and he never once hesitated to help her out during her quest to reconnect with her Great Aunt.

At the end of Season 2, Kitty asked if she could accompany Min Ho on the summer tour he’s going on with his father and brother. While there’s no verbal answer, it’s clear that Min Ho isn’t going to tell Kitty no. As a rom-com enthusiast, it's pretty clear that the showrunner is hinting at Kitty and Min Ho being endgame. I am definitely on board!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lara Jean Needs To Visit Kitty

While XO, Kitty is a spinoff of one of the best romantic comedies of all time, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the first season kept cameos to a minimum. That changed during the sophomore season, with the returns of fan-favorite Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Margot (Janel Parrish), who both made the trip to South Korea to appear in episodes of the show. And yet, fans still haven’t seen the star of TATB’s Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

Logistically, it makes sense why Lara Jean hasn’t been able to visit Kitty, considering she’s busy with her final year of college. However, it would have been nice to see her at least appear in a video chat with Kitty. We’ve been able to catch up with almost every other main character of the TATB universe; Season 3 would be the perfect time for fans to see what Lara Jean has been up to.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kitty Should Get To Know Her Family Even More

Beyond the drama and the love triangles, the heart of XO, Kitty is that the youngest Song-Covey sister is on a mission to reconnect with her deceased mother and the family that may or may not still be living in Korea. Season 2 saw her finally make some huge strides toward that mission and ended with her reconnecting her grandmother with her sister.

If the series receives a third season, I really hope we’ll get to see Kitty connect with her family even more. With the search over, now, it's time for her to start learning first-hand about her mom and her distant family. Who knows, maybe she can even discover another mystery about her mom that’ll send her on another quest. Anything is possible.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, the series has not been renewed for a Season 3. The best way to help ensure a third season is by streaming the first two seasons with an active Netflix subscription.