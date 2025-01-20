XO, Kitty's Showrunner Opens Up About The Future Of Kitty And Min Ho's Relationship, And I Think It’s Headed In The Right Direction

Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 lie ahead.

The highly anticipated second season of XO, Kitty dropped this past Thursday amid the 2025 TV schedule, and fans already can’t stop shipping Kitty and Min Ho. Of course, there were already stans of the before Season 2 of the To All The Boys I Loved Before spinoff, and some may now be eager for more details. On that note, the series' showrunner weighed in on the future of the pair's relationship, and I think it's headed in the right direction.

At the end of Season 1, Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) confessed his feelings for Kitty (Anna Cathcart) on the flight home from their semester at K.I.S.S. While Kitty initially shuts down the playboy’s sudden romantic proclamation on the Season 2 premiere, it soon becomes clear that their story isn’t over. The season ends with Kitty impulsively joining Min Ho on his brother’s summer tour. So let's talk out EP Jessica O'Toole's comments, and why I'm pleased right now.

What XO, Kitty’s EP Said About Min Ho and Kitty’s Relationship

Coming back for her second semester at K.I.S.S. in Seoul, after narrowly escaping expulsion, our chaos queen finds herself in the middle of more than one messy love triangle. Between her unexpected feelings for her new friend, Yuri, and Min Ho’s confession, it’s fair to say things are complicated for the youngest Covey sister. But throughout all the drama, what remains clear is that she and Min Ho have some serious chemistry. While speaking with Deadline, Jessica O'Toole addressed the character's future and taking her time with their romance:

I can’t be spoilering things, but Kitty is on a journey of how she identifies and exploring her feelings for Yuri, for Min Ho, her past with Dae, all of that stuff. Obviously Min Ho’s the character that everyone’s excited about and that they have had this very interesting journey together, which is very enemies to lovers and all the K-drama tropes that are so fun to play with. But also their chemistry together is wonderful, and it feels very real. What I love about what we do with them this season is how we see their friendship. You see him accept her at face value that she’s not in the same place, and you see him handle that in a really mature way where they can be friends, and that’s what was most fun about it for me.

Normally, I would have wanted some confirmation of their romance at the end. Yet fans were again left with another will-they won’t-they cliffhanger. Somehow this time I don’t mind, and it all has to do with the friendship Kitty and Min Ho develop during Season 2.

Why I Think Kitty and Min Ho’s Relationship Is Progressing Perfectly

In true To All The Boys I Loved Before fashion, XO, Kitty presents at least three potential love interests for Kitty in Season 2: Dae, Yuri, and Min Ho. Not only that, but Kitty has come to the realization that she is bisexual due to her feelings for Yuri. However, I have to say, I was really impressed with how the writers navigated so many storylines in only eight short episodes.

What I love about Season 2 is how realistic the love triangles are. For instance, Kitty does not immediately start dating Min Ho upon his declaration of love but instead is very shocked, naturally, as her breakup with Dae, Min Ho’s best friend, happened 30 minutes prior. Had Kitty obliged, it would've been out of character for her.

Instead, this season allowed Kitty to actually explore her sexuality and unresolved feelings for Yuri, all the while building a true friendship with Min Ho. Because of that, it feels right that in the end, Yuri and Kitty don’t end up getting together, as Kitty realizes her true feelings for Min Ho (with help from a TATBILB alum).

One last thing that's also sold me on Min Ho and Kitty’s relationship is the fact that they have yet to kiss. With all their romantic tension and several opportunities for these two to lock lips, it would have been so easy for a smooch to be written in. It was an even bolder move to just have them embrace, which I really respect.

I love a good slow burn, especially when it's enemies to lovers. So often shows rush a kiss or relationship, that when it happens, it’s not as satisfying and leads to long term consequences. Min Ho and Kitty have a real connection now, and a kiss in that moment might have ruined all the progress they’ve made. Now that they potentially have the summer to figure it all out, I’m very excited to see where their relationship goes next.

XO, Kitty has yet to be renewed for a Season 3, but Jessica O’Toole’s comments seem to hint that she's confident it'll happen. Until then, stream the existing seasons of XO, Kitty using a Netflix subscription.