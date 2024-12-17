Netflix’s XO, Kitty Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite Character From The To All The Boys Movies, And I Have A Few Theories As To Why

After a successful first season, Netflix’s XO, Kitty, is finally returning as part of the 2025 TV schedule. A spin-off of one of the best romantic comedies of all time, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the young-adult dramedy follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she gets acclimated to her new life in South Korea and attempts to juggle school, love, and discovering more about her mom’s past. Now, with Season 2, all the characters will be back, and it was just announced that a fan-favorite from the OG movies will be there too!

The first season really focused on Kitty’s journey and kept guest appearances to a minimum, allowing fans to fall in love with her new friends. Most fans expected the same to be true about Season 2, but Netflix just released the official trailer, and with it came a shocking surprise appearance from fan-favorite Peter Kavinsky. Yep, Peter is back, and I have some theories about why.

Peter Kavinsky Is Headed To South Korea

The Season 2 trailer for XO, Kitty sets up what fans can expect nicely, including teasing a “friendly face from home” before showing a smiling Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), decked out in a Stanford sweatshirt, of course. For those who aren’t obsessed with the To All The Boys trilogy and don’t rewatch it every chance they get, Peter is Kitty’s older sister, Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) boyfriend.

Kitty is a big part of the reason why Peter is in a relationship with her sister, having sent out Lara Jean’s love letters in the first film. Initially, Kitty was skeptical about Peter, but he quickly won her over by giving her rides to school and never making her feel like a third wheel when she tagged along with them. And even though she’s much younger, she often gave the best relationship advice to both Peter and Lara Jean to help make their relationship stronger.

Over the course of the three films, Peter quickly became the internet’s favorite fictional boyfriend, and judging by fan reactions to the news of his guest role, he still is.

I Have A Few Theories As To Why Peter Is Back

At the end of To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Peter headed off to Standford while Lara Jean went to NYU. Despite the long distance, they managed to stay together, which Kitty mentions in Season 2. The timeline between the final movie and XO, Kitty is a bit muddled, but considering Peter appears wearing his Stanford sweater, it’s safe to assume that he and LJ are still in college themselves.

Which begs the question, why is he in South Korea if he should be in California?

Admittedly, my first thought was that he was participating in a study abroad program that took him to South Korea in the hopes of understanding Lara Jean’s background more. However, that would give Centineo a major role in XO, Kitty and that doesn’t seem likely given the rest of the trailer.

After giving it some thought, the only explanation I could think of is that he’s purposely paying Kitty a visit for some more relationship advice. After all, Kitty is a pro on long-distance relationships, having been in one with Dae while still in middle school. Of course, he could have just called, but Peter is known for his grand gestures, and showing up in person for advice from his girlfriend's sister is about as grand as it gets.

Speaking of his relationship with Lara Jean, there’s also the possibility that he hopped on a plane to South Korea to ask for Kitty’s blessing to marry her. Sure, they’re still young, but it's clear from the trilogy that the two are meant to be together. Plus, Peter knows how important Kitty is to Lara Jean, so it makes sense that he’d want to ask for her opinion in person.

There’s also the possibility that Peter is there to help Kitty with something. It’s totally believable to think that she calls Lara Jean to vent about some relationship trouble, and she, in turn, tells Peter. Maybe Lara Jean can’t get time off her busy school schedule, but Peter’s is more flexible, so he decides to pay his favorite little sister a visit.

Whatever the case may be, Peter’s cameo is sure to be a highlight of what should be an exciting season full of drama and teenage hijinks.

Season 2 of XO, Kitty will be available to Netflix subscribers on January 16th. Until then, you can stream the first season and all three To All The Boys movies to prepare.