I Started Watching Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, And As A Fan, It Feels Like Coming Home... Except For One Thing

If you know me, you know I like Wizards of Waverly Place. When I heard that the new sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, was going to be part of the 2024 TV schedule , I knew I needed to be first in line to see it.

Let me preface this by saying that I have always loved the original show. I’m a part of the Disney generation that grew up with great Disney Channel shows like Hannah Montana, Sonny with a Chance, Shake It Up and, of course, Wizards of Waverly Place. To this day, I have stood by the fact that Wizards of Waverly Place is still good as an adult , and once I declared that it was time for a reboot .

My calls were answered because the sequel series has finally premiered. While new episodes air on Disney Channel each week, the first nine are available to stream right now—and I decided to binge-watch all nine, even though I had seen a few in advance when I had the chance to interview the cast. Let me say that this show really does make me feel like I’m coming home as someone who has been a longtime fan of this series. But… there’s one thing I do need to point out. So, let’s get into the praise – and the criticism.

(Image credit: Disney)

First Off, Selena Gomez And David Henrie Fell Right Back Into Alex And Justin

I always knew that Selena Gomez and David Henrie were the best brother-sister combo on a Disney show. Their chemistry is off the charts, and you just believe they are family from watching the show.

Obviously since the original series ended in 2012, both have gone on to have their separate careers. Henrie has appeared in some acting roles but mainly stayed behind the scenes and had his own family. Gomez has become a bigger actress than ever, which includes have a starring role in the Only Murders in the Building cast, among other parts. She also has a pretty decent music career and a super successful makeup and skincare line.

Both have done and achieved a lot, but let me say they sunk so quickly back into their roles. It was like they never left. While I know Gomez isn’t going to have as big of a role as Henrie will (as she’s a recurring guest star), seeing them together was like seeing family for the first time in years. They just had it, and it’s something that I seriously loved watching.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

Justin’s Kids Are Insanely Adorable And Have The Sibling Dynamic Down – And I Love His Family

With the series taking several years in the future, it would only make sense that either Alex or Justin (or even Max) would have a family of their own – and let’s be honest, Justin is the most likely candidate.

And you know what? I love them all. I love the kids and their personalities. Roman feels like a mini-Justin, but his little brother, Milo, is just all over the place and kind of a wild card – almost more so than Max, but we’ll see how crazy he gets as the series goes on.

And then there’s Giada, Justin’s wife. In defense of this sweet, mortal girl, I know everyone was wondering, “Where’s Harper? Where’s Juliette?” and all that jazz. But look, Bridget Mendler is off saving the world and turning into a female tech icon, and Jennifer Stone is an active nurse in a hospital—although she does still talk about the show on a podcast, so who knows? She might show up.

Either way, neither is as active of an actor anymore, and it makes sense that they would go for someone who is an actress now. Besides, how many high school relationships really pan out to have kids and last? Giada and Justin, if you keep watching the series, make sense. They’re married, but also best friends, and that’s really the kind of love you want.

His whole family is sweet, and I will not let anyone go against them—especially when those kid actors were so nervous at first about living up to the hype of the original series.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Billie Is Like A Mini-Alex – But Still Has Her Own, Sweet Personality

I know that a lot of people are going to have a lot to say about Billie, but I don’t want to hear any of it. When it comes to starring in a Disney Channel series, especially as a young actress, there’s a lot of unnecessary pressure put on them, and I don’t want to play a part in any of that.

Instead, I’m just going to say that Billie is absolutely adorable, and she reminds me of Alex in the best ways. She’s brilliant in a street-smart way, knows her way around things, and has certainly learned how to ask for help as episodes go on. But she’s also different – she’s a lot more vulnerable, almost sweeter in a way, and willing to ask for advice, even if she can be sarcastic about it.

Billie is like Alex, but she doesn’t have to be, if that makes sense. She’s like a better copy of her, and I can only imagine how she and Janice LeeAnn Brown are going to evolve as the series goes on. Watching this show reminds me of the advice that Gomez gave Brown prior to the show – not to let anyone step in her light, and I totally agree.

(Image credit: Disney+)

And I Have To Say The Comedy Is Very Reminiscent Of The First Series

When I say that this series really did feel like we just jumped forward a decade and nothing changed, I mean it. The humor is so on par, which really makes sense, as both Henrie and Gomez are executive producers. I mean, the creator of the original series, Todd J. Greenwald, even came back for this sequel. That’s how seriously they took it.

And it shows. The comedic moments are timed right. The chemistry is there with the children. The timing of the children matches the parents. Everything is there. Sure, this is marketed towards children, so there are some gags in here that are childish, but as a 26-year-old woman, I can easily see myself enjoying this with a child, even if I wasn’t a fan already.

There are some growing pains in the first few episodes—as there always are for any new series—but once the cast gets the groove of things, it really gets going.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

However, Some Effects And Props Could Be Better

To me, this show seems a little lower in budget. Granted, I do not have numbers, so I don’t really know, but that’s just how it felt to me.

Maybe when I was a kid, there were things I thought were crazy looking that actually weren’t, but upon watching this now, you can clearly see whether something is a dummy or not. You can see the strange puppeteering effects. Or you can visibly see how fake something looks. It certainly does not seem as magical as it once was.

Again, maybe it’s just me being an adult and overanalyzing every kind of special effect now that we have the world of Marvel movies and all these other CGI fests. Either way, that’s really the only gripe I have.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Overall, This Series Feels Like Coming Home

Other than the effects, I have to admit, this series feels like I’m coming home. When I had the chance to interview the cast, Henrie said that the series was meant to feel like they were giving a “big hug” to the original fans. And that’s precisely how I felt.

I loved the original show. It was the first TV series that I genuinely cried over when it finished. As someone who grew up watching all the best fantasy movies and the Harry Potter films over and over again , I loved the idea of magic. Then, having a series that had a mixed family, where a Latina girl was the lead, and her name was Alex, just like mine – I quickly fell in love.

Now this almost feels like I’m passing on my love of the show to the next generation. While Alex and Justin are the leading adults now – which is crazy to think about – I can only imagine how kids out there might feel now, seeing a young girl named Billie as the head of a big show like this, diving into the world of magic.

I genuinely hope that this show continues. I know that the idea of giving a sequel series can sometimes be scary and even unnerving, but I can assure you that this show is one of the better ones. There is blood, sweat, heart, and soul poured into Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – and I have a feeling it’ll only get better.