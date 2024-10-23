Selena Gomez Gave Some Sweet Advice To Janice LeAnn Brown For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, And It Makes Me Want To See So Much More Of Them Together

The Wizards of Waverly Place are making a comeback amid the 2024 TV schedule via the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , and leading them is Janice LeAnn Brown. However, she also has Disney Channel vets like Selena Gomez and David Henrie by her side. So, when CinemaBlend sat down to chat with the young actress, we spoke about her relationships with her older co-stars and the sweet advice the Alex Russo actress gave her -- which makes me want to see them on screen together even more.

Prior to the show's premiere, I had the chance to talk with the cast of the new series, and I asked Brown if Gomez had given her any advice on dealing with the pressure of being on a Disney show, especially one as big as this one. She said there were two details the Only Murders in the Building star was adamant about, and both those lessons really stuck with her, as the Billie actress explained:

One thing she was super big on was the fact that to not let anybody block my light. No matter what people may say about me, about looks, appearance, or maybe the way I talk, maybe the way I act, to just stay true to myself, don't let what other people say about me tear me down. But instead, just be... she basically just told me it does not matter what other people are saying about you. It only matters what you are saying to yourself. She basically was telling me to just speak life into myself, not negativity.

That kind of advice is so necessary, and I love that Gomez took the time to teach the young actress all this. Personally, it also makes me want to see these two together in way more scenes – even if, right now, Gomez is only credited as a recurring guest star.

That mentor/mentee relationship would be perfect for the characters on the show, too, given that Billie is quite similar to Alex personality-wise. I already wanted to see Alex teach the young wizard the tricks of the magic trade. However, knowing that Gomez has been able to use her experience to help Brown out on set, my desire to see their on-screen dynamic has increased.

In addition to loving this advice Brown received and wanting to see more of these two on screen, I'm also comforted to see how Gomez is using her past that's -- which is full of ups and downs (especially when it comes to social media and fame) -- to help her co-star.

From Selena Gomez's co-starring role within the Only Murders in the Building cast to her buzzworthy role in Emilia Perez, an upcoming LGBTQ+ movie , she has been on a roll lately. However, that doesn't stop people from commenting on things regarding her, her dating life, her fluctuating weight because of her lupus battle , and more.

Fame comes with massive pros and cons, and overall, Gomez has handled it with grace.

Be sure to check out Wizards Beyond Waverly Place when the first eight episodes drop on October 30th

Based on my conversation with Brown, it sounds like she understands what could come, and I'm so happy she has the actress/singer by her side as Wizards Beyond Waverley Place begins its run.

For those who don't know, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place continues the story of the Russos from the popular Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. This time, it follows Justin Russo (David Henrie) and his family, as his sister, Alex (Selena Gomez), asks him to train a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), who is the key to saving all of wizard-kind.

There have been talks of a Wizards sequel series for some time, but it makes sense as to why the theoretical torch would be passed on now to another young star instead of fully focusing on the older Russo children. And, as work on the show continues, I'd expect that veterans like Gomez and Henrie will help Brown as she leads this franchise into a new era.