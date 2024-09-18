I Watched Netflix's Uglies, And There's One Performance We're Not Talking About Enough

There's a constant stream of new content coming for those with a Netflix subscription, with one of the most recent releases being McG's Uglies. Based on the books of the same name, the sci-fi story offered a unique take on a dystopian YA story. Like so many others, I watched Uglies during its opening weekend on the streaming service, and theres open performance that we're not talking about enough as a collective.

The Uglies movie has been wildly popular since its release, staying the #1 movie spot on Netflix for days. While Laverne Cox has spoken about the movie's commentary on "insane" beauty standards, I've got to give her credit for being an excellent villain as Dr. Cable. And for that performance alone I'm hoping we get an Uglies sequel on Netflix.

Laverne Cox is an Emmy-nominated actress, so it should be no surprise that she brought her A-Game in Uglies. And as a gorgeous woman, she was the perfect casting to bring the beauty-obsessed Dr. Cable to life for Netflix. And she gave arguably the best performance of the movie.

Part of why Cox's take on Cable was so successful was because of her signature diction. The Orange is the New Black alum has a way of making dialogue sing, and hearing her diction mixed with the evil monologues that came from the Uglies villain was super effective.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another reason why I need to see more of Laverne Cox's Dr. Cable is because of how Uglies' ending handled the villain. After successfully giving Shay the procedure, Cable is seemingly injured (or even killed?) during a lab explosion started by Joey King's Tally. She was noticeably absent from that final rooftop confrontation with Peris, and I'm going to need to know what happened to the movie's villain sooner rather than later.

It would be fascinating to see if the explosion ends up ruining Dr. Cable's perfect "pretty" face in an Uglies sequel. I can only imagine how this would further inspire her mission to drain the planet of its resources and gaining mind control over city residents. As long as Laverne Cox gets more evil monologues throughout a sequel's runtime, I'll be a happy camper.

Alas, there's currently no indication that Netflix is moving forward with an Uglies sequel. The reviews for the streaming movie were rather poor, which may work against it. But that hasn't stopped the project from being super popular on the streamer. And with more narrative threads to pull on thanks to the Young Adult novels, perhaps the studio will decide to move forward with another movie anyway.

Uglies is streaming now on Netflix, along with Laverne Cox's legendary tenure on Orange is the New Black. While we wait for sequel news, check the 2025 movie release dates.