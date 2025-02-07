Just As The Traitors Season 3's Gameplay Was Frustrating Me It Was Saved By... Tom Sandoval?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of The Traitors Season 3.

It's a good time to be a Traitors fan, as it's arguably one of the best reality shows on the air right now. While some folks are still figuring out how to stream The Traitors Season 3, I'm personally counting down the hours every week for each new episode. And just when I've been frustrated by the sloppy gameplay of Season 3, the most recent episode was saved by... Tom Sandoval?

The cast of The Traitors Season 3 is full of beloved reality TV stars, as well as the infamous Vanderpump star Sandoval. Throughout the season so far, his castmates have mostly been ignoring whatever cockamamie ideas he had about who was a Traitor. But even a broken clock is right twice a day, and for Tom that was realizing that Boston Rob was definitely one of the villains murdering contestants each night.

At the start of Episode 7 (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), it looked like Sandoval was once again going to be a non-entity. I mean, Boston Rob and Faithful Dylan Efron literally walked past him in conversation and acted like he didn't exist. But the Bravolebrity stuck to his guns, with he, Big Brother's Britney, and Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari holding Rob to the fire at the Round Table.

Boston Rob once again had a masterful performance at the Round Table, nearly saving himself once again and framing Big Brother's Britney Haynes. But there were ultimately enough numbers to vote out the Survivor legend, thanks to his fellow traitors Danielle and Carolyn jumping on board despite their beef. Could the Traitors finally be on the same page after weeks of infighting? Only time will tell.

Unfortunately, there were a number of Traitors contestants who are still bumming me out with their game play. Chief among them is Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, who I thought would be perfect in the game thanks to her street smarts and history as a correctional officer. Unfortunately she was manipulated by Boston Rob, and was convinced he was a faithful. And after Tom Sandoval threw her name out there two episodes go, she's been blinded by revenge and has thrown away her vote on the Vanderpump star for two separate Round Tables. Seriously, what is going on with Dolo?

With Boston Rob now officially voted out of host Alan Cumming's Castle, there's no telling what's going to go down with the rest of The Traitors Season 3. Will Carolyn and Danielle be able to bury the hatchet? Will they have to recruit another Traitor? Will Tom Sandoval go back to being clueless and ignored? Only time will tell, but new episodes air Thursdays on Peacock.