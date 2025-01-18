The Traitors Season 3 Just Had A Jaw Dropping Moment, And I Am Conflicted About It

The Traitors Season 3 has been proving why it’s the new great reality television series. We have been so entertained in only four episodes. The fourth episode may be the best of the Traitors US thus far.

It has everything: intrigue, devastation, betrayal, clever moves, Zach Efron receiving strays , and possibly the start of one of the most intense and evenly matched reality TV rivalries. I loved Episode 4 of The Traitors Season 3, but I am conflicted about some of the decisions made during it. I need to talk about it.

Warning: The Traitors Season 3 Episodes 1-4 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Boston Rob Leading The Charge To Take Out Bob The Drag Queen Was A Thrilling Moment

I love Bob the Drag Queen and was very excited to see him as a Traitor. There was a lot of potential with Bob playing this game treacherously. He gave us plenty of iconic moments in his short time on The Traitors Season 3. He was one of the series best casting decisions yet. However, Bob did not play the best game as a Traitor. This is why Dylan Efron was able to figure out his treachery early.

I didn’t expect Bob to last all season but my jaw fell when Boston Rob Mariano decided to turn on him at the roundtable. Now, I admit that I don’t know much about Rob’s reality TV history, so I didn’t know of his cutthroat ways. Maybe this would have been an expected outcome if I had been more informed about Rob’s gameplay on other shows.

As much as I love Bob, I also love great reality TV moments , and this head-to-head battle between Bob and Rob is TV gold. It’s shocking and thrilling and gives The Traitors fans yet another moment to excite them about their investment in this Peacock original. This Rob vs. Bob showdown is now in the reality TV Hall of Fame. It might become one of The Traitors' top moments ever.

(Image credit: Peacock)

But, I Don't Know If It Was The Right Move

Now objectively, as exciting as the scenes were, I don’t know if it was the smartest move. Boston Rob reacted hastily to Bob planting some seeds about him possibly being a Traitor. Bob didn’t directly target Rob, but he suggested that one of the three new players (Boston Rob, Wes Bergmann, and Derrick Levasseur) could be a Traitor. So Rob took on a get-him-before-he-gets-me attitude.

This isn’t a bad approach but it seemed too soon to make such a bold move. In most seasons of The Traitors, the Traitors don’t turn on each other until more Faithfuls have been banished. They also usually only do it when there is no other option, or when they know they need to give the Faithfuls a Traitor to shift the focus. Rob had many options before he turned the tables on Bob.

For example, The Traitors cast members Nikki Garcia and Ciara Miller had some heat on them. Rob could have just ridden that wave and allowed one of their banishments. Instead, he started planting seeds about Bob. Then went for the kill during the roundtable. He also left fellow Traitors Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger with few options and they had to join him against Bob.

It was a major move, which seems to have worked in Rob's favor but maybe not for long.

(Image credit: Peacock)

It May Raise Red Flags For Carolyn And Danielle About Working With Boston Rob

The preview for The Traitors Season 3 Episode 5 shows Carolyn and Danielle discussing maybe going after Rob that week, or at least soon. Carolyn and Danielle have not been working together effectively thus far. However, Rob may become the enemy that unites them. Additionally, Bob's leaving may open the door for Danielle and Carolyn to grow closer as original Traitors. Danielle and Bob have a close relationship, so Danielle likely wants to avenge this betrayal.

Carolyn also doesn’t seem to like Rob’s actions because they show his ruthless nature. He betrayed the team. Danielle and Carolyn now know they can’t trust Rob. We haven’t seen the aftermath of him working to take out Bob yet, but I know he will try to smooth things over with them.

And if he does, they may both pretend that they understand and it is fine. However, Danielle and Carolyn are just as strategic as Rob. They may pretend to keep the peace, but I would also expect them to plot and scheme to get him out. If Rob had not taken such a big swing at Bob, the Traitors could have collaborated a bit longer, possibly. If Bob was naturally targeted, the band could have stayed together without him. Now a war may be brewing between Danielle and Rob, which could lead to Carolyn eventually having to pick a side.

(Image credit: Peacock)

It Further Sparks My Fear That He Might Be The Last Traitor Standing.

As much as I hate Rob’s move as a Bob the Drag Queen fan, there is a chance it works out in his favor. He earned a lot of trust by helping take him out. Now Dylan and others think Rob is their guy. However, some more savvy players, like Wes, know that it is suspicious that Rob felt so confident to target Bob.

Last week one of my fears about this season was that Boston Rob would be the final Traitor standing. As stated, I don’t have anything against Boston Rob. I don’t know the man. I prefer Danielle, Carolyn, and Bob because I know more about their past reality TV experience. Wes has probably completely realized that Boston Rob is a Traitor but it’s unclear if he has enough influence to push that narrative.

Rob has won so many over that it now may become nearly impossible to get enough votes to banish him.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bob Was So Entertaining On The Show That It Feels Like A Major Loss

Bob was one of the big presences on The Traitors Season 3. Therefore, we’re bound to miss him on this show. It also sucks to see another drag queen leave so soon. Additionally, he is one of the few examples of LGBTQ+ representation on The Traitors . Bob got eliminated so early because of messy gameplay but that made him so fun to watch.

I don’t watch The Traitors US Season 3 for stellar gameplay. If I wanted that, I would probably just rewatch The Traitors UK Season 2 or The Traitors US Season 1. I want these reality TV stars to be messy, entertaining, and outrageous. Bob was delivering all of that this season. He will be missed and mourned (by me specifically). The Traitors Season 3 takes a big hit with his departure.

The Traitors Season 3 streams with a Peacock subscription every Thursday at 9/8 C.