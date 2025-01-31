We're 6 Episodes Into The Traitors Season 3, And I'm Fixated On How Sloppy AF Things Are Getting

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of The Traitors Season 3.

It's a good time to be a TV fan, because of the best reality shows is back on the air: The Traitors. The competitions series, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, is made so delightful thanks to its cast of reality tv legends and host Alan Cumming's wild accent. We're six episodes into the third season, and I've got to talk about how sloppy the gameplay is getting.

While some folks are figuring out how to stream The Traitors Season 3, I'm anxiously awaiting each new episode on Peacock. I've been enjoying watching The Traitors Season 3 cast rip each other apart, but the most recent episode featured some really maddening moves from the likes of Danielle, Carolyn, Wes, and Dolores. Seriously, that round table was a mess.

The Traitors can't seem to work together, which is both entertaining and frustrating as a fan. While Rob blindsiding Bob The Drag Queen had logic behind it, Danielle's crusade against Carolyn simply does not. She thinks she needs to get rid of Carolyn for an ally against Boston Rob, but there's no strong alliance between the two Survivor players. If anything, Carolyn probably would have been down to team up against him.

Carolyn is one of the most entertaining Survivor players of all time, but I was disappointed that she led with emotion instead of strategy at the Round Table. She could have orchestrated her revenge against Danielle the next week, and it wasn't the right time to target her fellow Traitor. Instead, her vote was basically useless in the real battle between Rob and Wes.

I feel similarly baffled by Dolores voting for Tom Sandoval. While I loved the verbal lashing she gave him at the Round Table, her vote against him was basically useless. And when the votes against Rob and Wes were so tight, my beloved RHONJ fan favorite probably should have picked a lane an actually participated in in a meaningful way.

As for Wes, he really shot himself in the foot at the end. His aggressive way of gameplay wasn't appreciated by a number of the people he was trying to convince to vote for Boston Rob. And threatening those who voted for him was the final (bonehead) move of his game. As someone who has done reality competition shows for so long, he should have known better.

All that being said, I'm still absolutely loving seeing the chaos of The Traitors play out this season. And I tune in faithfully (pun intended) on Thursdays when new episodes air on Peacock. We'll just have to wait and see if the titular figures in the game manage to get it together and work as a team at some point in the future.