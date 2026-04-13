I Would Have Guessed Filming For Bridgerton Was A Delight Until I Found Out About The 'Peeing' Corgis

Bridgerton continues to make waves on the 2026 TV schedule after the long-awaited fourth season dropped in January and February with a Netflix subscription. The series took fans back to London’s Regency era, and it was as glamorous as ever. However, between the recently revealed close proximity between the leads share behind the scenes and now the peeing corgis, filming Bridgerton doesn’t seem like the delight Netflix makes it out to be.

Penelope Bridgerton herself, Nicola Coughlan, stopped by Capital FM recently in London and spilled some tea about what it’s truly like filming the Netflix hit, which is in production on Season 5. Coughlan revealed what the biggest problem with filming the show is, and Queen Charlotte’s many corgis have apparently found themselves some new places to do their business, much to the dismay of one cast member:

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) A photo posted by on

Of course, anyone who owns a dog knows how dogs can be, and that’s the price you pay. Even those on the set of a TV show or movie seem to have the same problem. It’s also not surprising to know that out of everyone on the cast, Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, would be prone to the most accidents. The Queen has several corgis, and with the kind of outfits she wears, it definitely makes sense.

Article continues below

As Coughlan was saying, the corgis are now held by the Queen’s Ladies in Waiting, and whether or not that’s because of how many times the dogs have peed on Rosheuvel remains to be seen. But things were a bit different in Season 1, and regardless, it sounds like production has learned the hard way what happens when you let dogs roam free. It’s unknown if that’s still a problem, but at least it made filming entertaining.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Even with the peeing corgis, Bridgerton still sounds fun to film, and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. As previously mentioned, production has begun on Season 5, which will follow leads Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza and their characters, Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling. It will take place two years after the death of Fran’s husband and Michaela’s cousin, John, and their blossoming love story. Despite theories that Season 5 would follow Eloise (Claudia Jessie), it will be Fran’s turn to find true love again, with Eloise getting her time to shine in Season 6. They just have to hope there are fewer peeing corgis.

Since the corgis are still around and are a staple for Queen Charlotte, it can be assumed that Rosheuvel didn’t mind so much getting peed on, especially if it was only during the first season. It just proves that even a show as great as Bridgerton isn’t always a delight, but it definitely could be worse.