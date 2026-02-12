Nicola Coughlin Just Illuminated One Ick Way Bridgerton Stars Get Way Too Close On Set

Bridgerton has been around for six years now, and is expected to go eight more years, assuming Netflix gives it the greenlight for Seasons 7 and 8. With Season 4 dropping on the 2026 TV schedule, fans are reuniting with their favorite regency characters and getting reacquainted with the cast. Perhaps one of the best things about the show is not the storyline but instead the cast and how close they all are. However, Nicola Coughlin just revealed one ick way they can get too close on the set, and it doesn't even involve intimacy coordinators.

In celebration of Season 4, the official Bridgerton Instagram account shared a fun video featuring Polin actors Luke Newton and Coughlin talking about some spicy behind-the-scenes gossip that would make Lady Whistledown politely applaud. It’s maybe not the kind of juicy secret fans would expect, but Coughlin’s gossip is truly making me change my perspective on the whole filming process. Check out the video!

To sum things up for anyone who can't watch: some of the cast share bathroom walls, which can be...personal.

I get that it’s probably easier to have the leads basically sharing a trailer, not only since they’re scene partners but because it definitely brings them closer, but anything involving bathrooms is a step too far perhaps. It may not have been too big a deal for Newton and Coughlin when they were leading Season 3, but it's impossible to predict whether that would be the case for other co-stars filling the lead roles. Nothing says "comfortable acting together" like shared boundaries.

Personally, I probaby wouldn't be able to share a bathroom with someone I had just met, and I wouldn't feel all that great limiting it to just a shared wall. Hearing all that is going on on the other side could certainly feel like everything's happening in the same place. Especially if you can hear and smell it all. But that’s just another sacrifice some have to make when being an actor, and if anything, it can test their chemistry because couples have to go through it all.

Since it sounds like this trailer situation is the same every season, it can be assumed that this will stick around for Season 5, whoever may be the lead, all through Season 8, regardless of whether the youngest Bridgertons are replaced or not. At least it brings everyone closer, no matter how weird and disgusting it may be. At least it’s only for a season.

As of now, it’s unknown who will be getting the pleasure of sharing bathroom walls for Season 5, as the leads have not been confirmed. It has been revealed that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Francesca (Hannah Dodd) will definitely be next, of course, but in which order is unclear. In the books, Eloise comes before Francesca, but the book-to-screen adaptation has strayed from the Julia Quinn novels before in terms of order, so you never know.