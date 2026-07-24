A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Has Been 'Brutal' To Make (And I Totally Get Why

While Game of Thrones' ending is a controversial one, folks have returned to Westeros thanks to its spinoffs (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription). While we're currently in the midst of House of the Dragon Season 3, fans are also looking forward to the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, the showrunner explained why filming its sophomore season has been brutal. And after hearing his recollection, I totally get that description.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trolled the fans with its first few episodes, and its comedic tone set it apart from the rest of the GOT franchise. Eventually, the drama came with Duncan's trial, and I can't wait to see what happens in Season 2 of the book-to-screen adaptation. In a conversation with THR, creator/ showrunner Ira Parker spoke about how challenging it's been filming the second time around, offering:

Season one was so hard. So totally hard. The speed at which we had to shoot these things and how quickly we had to move around. It felt more like an indie film, or even a student film, than it did a Game of Thrones production. Then came season two, and it is somehow 10 times harder. This has been a brutal, brutal season. The biggest part has been this weather. We had to go somewhere for some heat and dryness because Book Two takes place in a drought.

Yikes. While one might have thought that the HBO show's scale and epic medieval battles made filming difficult, but for Season 2 it was mostly about the weather. Indeed, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms had to stop filming Season 2 due to historic rains that flooded the set in Gran Canaria, Spain. One can only imagine what a logistical nightmare that created for the cast and crew, as well as how it affected the shooting schedule as a whole.