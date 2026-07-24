A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Has Been 'Brutal' To Make (And I Totally Get Why
It sounds like Dunk and Egg are going through it for Season 2.
While Game of Thrones' ending is a controversial one, folks have returned to Westeros thanks to its spinoffs (which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription). While we're currently in the midst of House of the Dragon Season 3, fans are also looking forward to the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, the showrunner explained why filming its sophomore season has been brutal. And after hearing his recollection, I totally get that description.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trolled the fans with its first few episodes, and its comedic tone set it apart from the rest of the GOT franchise. Eventually, the drama came with Duncan's trial, and I can't wait to see what happens in Season 2 of the book-to-screen adaptation. In a conversation with THR, creator/ showrunner Ira Parker spoke about how challenging it's been filming the second time around, offering:
Yikes. While one might have thought that the HBO show's scale and epic medieval battles made filming difficult, but for Season 2 it was mostly about the weather. Indeed, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms had to stop filming Season 2 due to historic rains that flooded the set in Gran Canaria, Spain. One can only imagine what a logistical nightmare that created for the cast and crew, as well as how it affected the shooting schedule as a whole.