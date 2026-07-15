I Have A Concern About Peacock’s Dungeon Crawler Carl Adaptation (And It’s Because Of Ted)

I recently got into reading Dungeon Crawler Carl because Peacock announced it'd be adapting the popular book series. Now, I'm officially as excited as everyone else about the show, especially now that I fully understand what the novels are about. However, I do have a growing concern I can't shake. It's all thanks to Ted, specifically the reason we likely aren't going to see a third season of that prequel series.

Dungeon Crawler Carl's Princess Donut Could Cost A Lot To Create Like Ted

Readers may remember Season 2 of Ted was a big hit for Peacock, but creator Seth MacFarlane openly admitted the odds of Season 3 happening were low. That lack of optimism was due to the cost of animating Ted for each episode. While he's softened that stance after seeing just how many people watched, it does have me concerned about Dungeon Crawler Carl and whether this series will have longevity or will even move forward at all, especially due to one character.

Seth MacFarlane is an EP on DCC, so I'm assuming he has to be at least familiar enough with the series to know there's a Ted-like character vital to the story. Princess Donut, the award-winning cat of Carl's ex-girlfriend Bea, gains the ability to speak upon entering the dungeon, along with a litany of powers. She's the titular protagonist's number one sidekick, though she'd argue she's the main character.

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I can't wait to see Donut once I'm streaming those episodes with my Peacock subscription. Yet I feel the need to point out it likely won't be cheap to animate the feline as well. Donut shoots magic missiles and is able to leap long distances to avoid damage in battle. Combine that with the fact she can talk, and I can't imagine it's any cheaper to make her than it would be to craft MacFarlane's anthropomorphic teddy bear

Will Peacock Balk At The Presumably High Production Cost To Make Princess Donut And Other Creatures In Dungeon Crawler Carl?

While I want to see a Dungeon Crawler Carl series, I also want to see one done right -- and that includes Princess Donut. In my mind, when this show is all polished up and ready to go, it should look every bit as good as the upcoming Harry Potter series, and the scale of the books kind of demands that it does.

I have to wonder if Peacock started working on this series with that understanding, or if this may end up being a case where a studio bit off more than it can chew. If so, I wouldn't be shocked if this project ends up in development hell, and we have to wait a while before ever seeing it happen.

Of course, there are plenty of people in Hollywood smarter than me, and Seth MacFarlane has no shortage of shows he's backed over the years that have made it to TV. Plus, Dungeon Crawler Carl is currently a very popular book series, so maybe I should have a little faith that the price is right for Peacock to roll the dice on this book-to-screen adaptation.

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I'm keeping an eye out for Dungeon Crawler Carl updates and, in the meantime, I'm enjoying watching plenty of shows on Peacock. Summer is as good of a time as any to catch up on what's headed to streaming, so maybe peek in on it if you haven't in a while!