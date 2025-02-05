I'm Finally Caught Up On Severance And I Need To Talk About The Character That Scares Me As Much As A Horror Film

Alright…we need to talk about Severance, a show I have always recommended as being one of the best Apple TV+ series out there, despite not being caught up for quite a while myself.

I recall watching and enjoying the first few episodes back when the innies first arrived, but because of life in general, I wasn't able to finish. Now, with the new season giving the 2025 TV premiere schedule even more questions about goats, I knew I needed to finally hunker down and finish this series and catch up – it was time to renew my Apple TV+ subscription .

And boy, what a freaking ride it was. Severance is one of the first shows in quite a while to cause simultaneous "huh" and "OH!" reactions in the same episode. Severance is on another level of theorizing and getting surprised episode after episode. And I have to admit that I did not expect to end up loving it as much as I did.

But you want to know what I also have to talk about? The character in this series that somehow scares me just as much as any horror movie out there – sometimes even more so – and I am hard to scare. So join me on the Severed Floor for a closer look.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Patricia Arquette's Ms. Cobel Is Great As Season 1's Main Antagonist

There is no denying Patricia Arquette's ultimate star power. I mean, she won an Academy Award for a reason, and was previously nominated for her role as Ms. Cobel in the Primetime Emmys.

She's mysterious at first, where we really don't know what her game is as either Cobel or Mrs. Selvig, but as the first season goes on, we start to see more and more of her colors – and her violent nature from throwing a mug at Mark to so much more. Hell, she nearly runs him over in Season 2. She's scary, even if we know what she was thinking when Mark confronted her wasn't just pure evil.

But in reality, Ms Cobel is just another cog in the machine, and while she is certainly going to be a big part of Season 2 and onward for the Severance cast, she wasn't the one that really got to me as much – and especially in Season 2.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

But it's Milchick Who Concerns And Scares Me Even More In Season 2

Mr. Milchick, man…he scares me.

Truthfully, I didn't think I would feel that way. There are plenty of things about Season 2 of Severance that one can focus on and get excited about, whether it's that crazy opening scene of Season 2 , or working with actors like Gwendoline Christie , or even a strange uncredited Keanu Reeves cameo . But for me, the focus is always on Milchick.

Ms. Cobalt is cold, ruthless, and angry, but Mr. Milchick makes up for that with his mysterious nature and unassuming eyes. You know nothing when you look at this man. At first glance, he has a lot more compassion for the innies. He throws them parties, gives them perks and more, but it's just the way that he does that – especially that dance scene in Season 1 – that makes me feel so…icky.

And then, even after those moments, he's really just this puzzling, bizarre stranger that we know next to nothing about, which is what makes him even more scarily curious to me. We don't know his family life or who he is at home – because he's not severed, which makes him even more terrifying to me.

As someone who loves watching the best horror movies out there, I find that watching Milchick reminds me of them. He's not a slasher or someone who you'd run from – but it's the way he presents himself in that calm, collective manner during moments of unease that sits with you…and I can't get it out of my head.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Acting Performance From Tramell Tillman Is Outstanding

A great character can't truly exist without an excellent performance behind it, and I have to give credit to Tramell Tillman because he took this role and delivered.

The way he's able to express who Milchick is and create this enigmatic character that you genuinely don't know or understand is terrifying. Even with his eyes – there is seemingly not an ounce of who he really is revealed. He has a wall up so well-enforced that it is made of pure steel. And I can't help but admire that.

I'm not sure what else is going to happen with Severance, but I have a feeling it's going to involve a whole lot of him – and I am here for the ride.

Severance Season 2 is currently airing each week, so if you want to check out Milchick for yourself, be sure to head over to Apple TV+.